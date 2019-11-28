Corentyne’s businesses help former reporter with brain aneurysm

The Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce (CCCC), in keeping with one of its corporate responsibilities to assist those in need, has made a monetary contribution to ruptured brain aneurysm patient, Parbattie “Ravina” Austin of Overwinning Village, Berbice.

Austin is scheduled to undergo an emergency surgery for her condition as soon as possible. She underwent a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan at the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital recently.

The surgery which can only be done at a private facility, NeuroSpine Services Inc. in Georgetown, will cost her $6.4 million.

A condition that has seemingly altered her life, Austin with the help of her husband, a police Constable, four children, relatives and friends, has managed to gather almost half of the amount required to execute the life saving surgery.

Businessman and President of the Chamber, Mohamed Raffik, expressed his hope that the surgery can be done at its earliest “because this is a matter of life and death for her”.

He opined that the Ministry of Public Health should have stood the cost of the surgery for the mother of four.

“We would like the government to put the rest since she has already got almost half of it already,” he said. He further stated that in such a situation where treatment cannot be given by the public health department “it is government’s responsibility to ensure that monetary finances are being made available so the person can get treatment, so we are calling on the government.”

Businessman Poonai Bhigroog and member of the Chamber also called on the government to intervene and assist “because people can’t afford to do it overseas. And to do it locally, it is expensive, but I do wish her all the best and hope the surgery is a success”.

Austin said she is very grateful for the amount given and is also thankful for any amount donated to her.

Austin added that she is currently on medication that has to be taken every four hours. “I know there is a need for the surgery because Dr. (Amarnauth) Dhuki mentioned to me that the condition, the aneurysm, is like an inflated balloon and a sneeze or a cough can cause a rupture and I might not make it to a hospital”.

She expressed confidence in Neurosurgeon Dr. Amarnauth Dhuki, who will be carrying out the surgery and stated that she has faith in God.

The mother of four noted that thus far, a take-away lunch was held with great support that assisted with a lot of the funds so far.

Her husband, Constable Austin, said he is currently on annual vacation leave until next month and has been with his wife every step of the way since “she can’t do anything for herself”.

Currently, the sole breadwinner of the home and caretaker of his wife, he is hoping that the money will be accumulated fast enough so that her surgery can be done.

He added that he was hoping that it could have been executed while he was on his annual leave, but he is still confident. According to the husband, the Guyana Police Force is aware of his wife’s condition.

The couple is appealing to the public to assist them in offsetting the expenses of the surgery so that she can live a normal life again.

Persons interested in assisting can contact Austin on telephone number: 670-0345 or donate to her Republic Bank account. The account number is 962352050698. Persons can also make donations to her GoFundMe account: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ruptured-brain-aneurysmsurgery?sharetype=teams&member=3097822&rcid=r01-157228090831-36df60570cf94645&pc=wa_co_campmgmt_m&utm_medium=social&utm_source=whatsapp&utm_campaign=p_lico+share-