RUSAL selling electricity to businesses at commercial rates

Revelation that the Russian-owned Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc. (BCGI) is selling excess electricity generated from its operations, to the Hururu Amerindian Village—at similar rates charged by the Guyana Power and Light (GPL)—has led to even more damning revelations against the company.

President of the People’s United and General Workers Union (PUGWU), Lincoln Lewis, yesterday told Kaieteur News that the issue of the sale of electricity was raised unsuccessfully with the company officials in the past.

He explained that RUSAL is not only selling the excess electricity it produces to nearby villagers but also to businesses in the locale and is charging commercial rates.

According to Lewis, when the matter was raised in the past, the company claimed to be lawfully engaging in the sale of electricity—using the rate it charges.

Lewis noted, too, that there are rumours circulating of an imminent layoff planned by RUSAL at the beginning of next month.

He told this publication that the company appears to be getting ready to sell of its heavy-duty equipment, which was imported duty-free.

The heavy-duty trucks, excavators and other such equipment were earlier this month brought out from Kurubuka site, Upper Berbice River, Region Ten and taken to the Berbice area where they remain under guard.

Lewis told Kaieteur News that he has since spoken with some contractors who have related that they are preparing to travel to the Berbice area to negotiate the sales with the company.

Regarded as one of the biggest bauxite companies in the world, RUSAL established a poor track record with workers in Guyana, firing more than 50 of them in 2009 for striking for better working conditions and wages. That matter was never resolved.

Earlier this month in another dispute, workers refused to work for one month. They held out in Aroaima, another location in Region Ten, before Government brokered an uneasy deal for resumption of work.

The condition was that talks would start for better pay.

Lewis told Kaieteur News that the company has begun to employ a worrying tactic where it is now taking workers on contract and they are being told that they have to pay their own National Insurance Scheme contributions among other mandatory deductions.

The Russian company over the years has failed to declare a profit but has been shipping out bauxite without fail.