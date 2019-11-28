Latest update November 28th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Angry parent assaults primary school teacher

Nov 28, 2019 News 0

A grade one teacher attached to the Winfer Gardens Primary School was on Wednesday morning attacked by an angry parent who accused her of beating her child.

The injuries sustained by the teacher (two photos)

The injuries sustained by the teacher (two photos)

The injured teacher, Yolanda Jackson, said that the incident occurred mere moments before she commenced teaching her class.
Jackson explained that the parent accosted her, demanding to know why she reportedly hit her child. According to the teacher, she denied the allegations and told the mother that she had no issues with the child.
But this only appeared to only anger the mother more as she continued to demand answers. Jackson reportedly told the mother that she would investigate to find out what exactly happened in an attempt to quell the tense situation.
At the moment, Jackson relayed that she was body slammed by the angered parent in full view of students at the school. The mother, not satisfied, continued to rain blows on the teacher and only stopped after others at the school came to Jackson’s aid. The woman then left the school.
The injured Jackson was taken to receive medical attention for the laceration, which she received to her face. The teacher is pursuing legal charges against the angry parent and the matter has since been reported to the authorities.

More in this category

Sports

Open Doors capture Windball Cricket, Football titles at annual Special School Games

Open Doors capture Windball Cricket, Football titles at annual...

Nov 28, 2019

Open Doors captured this year’s Windball Cricket and Football titles in the National Sports Commission Sponsored 4th Annual Special School Games played at the National Gymnasium. Open Doors...
Read More
MMZ Future Youths are Bibi Farida Asgarally Memorial 25-over champs

MMZ Future Youths are Bibi Farida Asgarally...

Nov 28, 2019

High intensity battle expected as Rio Indoor Streetball continues tonight

High intensity battle expected as Rio Indoor...

Nov 28, 2019

GTM/RCCI/RFA U-17 male and female Tourney

GTM/RCCI/RFA U-17 male and female Tourney

Nov 28, 2019

Letter to the Sports Editor Guyana played poorly in the Regional Super50 cricket

Letter to the Sports Editor Guyana played poorly...

Nov 28, 2019

Gold for Money claim Lloyd Rollins Birth Anniversary Dominoes title

Gold for Money claim Lloyd Rollins Birth...

Nov 28, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019