Trial begins for 2015 murder of Sophia shopkeeper

The trial of Jamal Forde, one of the men accused of the May 1, 2015 murder of Sophia shopkeeper Shawn Anys, commenced yesterday before Justice

Sandil Kissoon and a jury at the High Court in Demerara.

Forde, 23, of South Sophia, Greater Georgetown, pleaded not guilty to the murder indictment presented by State Prosecutors Abigail Gibbs and Mandel Moore.

Attorneys Ronald Burch-Smith and Keoma Griffith are appearing for the murder accused.

According to reports, Anys, who owned a small grocery shop, was confronted by armed bandits at his home. It was reported that the gunmen shot Anys, while demanding cash and valuables from him. They reportedly made off with $40,000 in cash along with jewellery. The 37-year-old businessman was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Another man, Odel Roberts, 25, of ‘C’ Field Sophia was also charged with Any’s murder. He is currently on remand awaiting trial.