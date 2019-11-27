Trial begins for 2015 murder of Sophia shopkeeper

Latest update November 27th, 2019 12:59 AM
The trial of Jamal Forde, one of the men accused of the May 1, 2015 murder of Sophia shopkeeper Shawn Anys, commenced yesterday before Justice
Sandil Kissoon and a jury at the High Court in Demerara.
Forde, 23, of South Sophia, Greater Georgetown, pleaded not guilty to the murder indictment presented by State Prosecutors Abigail Gibbs and Mandel Moore.
Attorneys Ronald Burch-Smith and Keoma Griffith are appearing for the murder accused.
According to reports, Anys, who owned a small grocery shop, was confronted by armed bandits at his home. It was reported that the gunmen shot Anys, while demanding cash and valuables from him. They reportedly made off with $40,000 in cash along with jewellery. The 37-year-old businessman was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Another man, Odel Roberts, 25, of ‘C’ Field Sophia was also charged with Any’s murder. He is currently on remand awaiting trial.
Nov 27, 2019Another successful weekend of golf, fun and excitement was completed on Sunday at the Lusignan Golf Course with the third barbeque and golf extravaganza of the year run off by Robin and Romel. Dozens...
Nov 27, 2019
Nov 27, 2019
Nov 27, 2019
Nov 27, 2019
Nov 27, 2019
Frederick Kissoon In the Donald Rodney vigil last Thursday outside the Court of Appeal, a little but serious disagreement... more
Guyanese are experts at making up excuses. Whether it is cricket, football, boxing, politics or governance, Guyanese can... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Double standards have become the new system in the Organization of American States (OAS). This unwholesome... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]