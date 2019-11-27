Latest update November 27th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Transport SC capture Lloyd Rollins Birth Anniversary Tapeball title

Nov 27, 2019 Sports 0

Transport Sports Club emerged champions of the Lloyd Rollins Birth Anniversary 10-over Tapeball competition which was contested on Sunday last

Captain of the victorious TSC team Akeem Redman accepts the winning trophy from Lloyd Rollins in the presence of his team mates.

at the Transport Sports Club.
Transports SC defeated Transformers by nine wickets in the final. Batting first, Transformers were bowled out for 39 in 4.5 overs. Alvin Mohabir made 14 while Joel Spooner contributed 11. Akeem Redman took 2-7.
Transport SC responded with 40-1 in 4.3 overs. Redman made 15 and Devon Allen 12. Redman was named man-of-the-match.
Transports SC beat Transporters by eight wickets in the lone semi final. Transporters took first strike and scored 31 all out in 9.5 overs. Chemroy Kendall made 15 as Redman took 2-4.
Transport SC responded with 35-2 in 3.4 overs. Devon Allen led with 22 not out with two fours and two sixes. Allen was voted man-of-the-match.

More in this category

Sports

Third Romel & Robin Golf Event a Success

Third Romel & Robin Golf Event a Success

Nov 27, 2019

Another successful weekend of golf, fun and excitement was completed on Sunday at the Lusignan Golf Course with the third barbeque and golf extravaganza of the year run off by Robin and Romel. Dozens...
Read More
Transport SC capture Lloyd Rollins Birth Anniversary Tapeball title

Transport SC capture Lloyd Rollins Birth...

Nov 27, 2019

GCB extends heartfelt condolences on the passing of Mr. Harold Dhanraj

GCB extends heartfelt condolences on the passing...

Nov 27, 2019

Monedderlust is new Berbice FA 2019 NAMILCO U17 League Champions

Monedderlust is new Berbice FA 2019 NAMILCO U17...

Nov 27, 2019

Merriman Funeral Homes Inc supports Champion of Champions 2

Merriman Funeral Homes Inc supports Champion of...

Nov 27, 2019

Lack of urgency cost Jaguars a semi-final spot – Johnson

Lack of urgency cost Jaguars a semi-final spot...

Nov 27, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019