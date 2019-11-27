Transport SC capture Lloyd Rollins Birth Anniversary Tapeball title

Latest update November 27th, 2019 12:59 AM
Transport Sports Club emerged champions of the Lloyd Rollins Birth Anniversary 10-over Tapeball competition which was contested on Sunday last
at the Transport Sports Club.
Transports SC defeated Transformers by nine wickets in the final. Batting first, Transformers were bowled out for 39 in 4.5 overs. Alvin Mohabir made 14 while Joel Spooner contributed 11. Akeem Redman took 2-7.
Transport SC responded with 40-1 in 4.3 overs. Redman made 15 and Devon Allen 12. Redman was named man-of-the-match.
Transports SC beat Transporters by eight wickets in the lone semi final. Transporters took first strike and scored 31 all out in 9.5 overs. Chemroy Kendall made 15 as Redman took 2-4.
Transport SC responded with 35-2 in 3.4 overs. Devon Allen led with 22 not out with two fours and two sixes. Allen was voted man-of-the-match.
