Timber sales up as industry records US$18M in first half

– 61 concessions awarded recently to small operators

Local sales for timber are up despite a slight downturn in exports for the first half of the year.

The disclosures were made yesterday by Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, during a presentation to the participants of the Forest Carbon Partnership Facility (FCPF) Project’s budgeting/accounting training for the National Steering Committee of Community Forestry Organisations (NSCCFO).

The training is set to allow the representatives of the NSCCFO to better understand the fundamentals in accounting, documenting and business transaction, recording financial transactions, standard costing and financial statements.

This training is another step as Guyana continues to advance its readiness under the FCPF Project to Reduce Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD+).

The Ministry said it remains committed to the development of Guyana’s forest resources, also the protection of communities and building the capacity of forest operators.

According to Trotman, during the first half of 2019, Guyana earned US$18.8M from timber exports and while this is marginally down from the corresponding period last year, demand on the local market has been increasing fuelled by expansion in the construction sector.

“As a result, log production grew by 6.8 percent,” he said.

It was also revealed that within the past few weeks, some 61 concessions were awarded to small and medium scale, local operators, including forest-based communities and local cooperatives.

“I must note as well that we are aware that there are some challenges that have continued to dodge us in the sector and remain committed to engaging you as we work to find long term solutions.”

Trotman acknowledged that government is very aware that despite the gains made, that the story for some associations is not a rosy one.

“To this end, I have asked the organisers for us to have a dialogue on Friday, before you leave, about the future of community forest associations as we embrace a greener economy.”

Meanwhile, during the forum, the Minister insisted that forestry continues to be a significant contributor to Guyana’s economy, both as a source of generating revenues for the country and in terms of providing a livelihood for its people.

“Eighty-five percent of our total forest sector production comes from small and medium scale operators of which, between 20 and 25 percent come from indigenous and forest-based communities.

“This is a significant change in trend from pre-2016 when, over 50% of production was coming from foreign operators and large concessions.”

He disclosed that during the first half of 2019, the Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Natural Resources and its partner agency and projects have continued to facilitate activities and measures aimed at building capacity and creating a favourable environment for the industry to thrive.

These include an increase in the duration of leases granted to small concession holders, areas less then 20,000 acres, to three-year leases instead of two.

“This is intended to improve the planning and management cycle of small concessions thereby strengthening sustainable use of the areas and also improve the economic planning of forest production.”

Training was also provided to 62 Community Forestry Organisations representing 543 members of which 35 percent of the participants were women.

“The training allowed the groups to bring themselves in compliance with the requirements of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and as a result, over 10 groups have submitted evidence of their compliance with NIS to the Guyana Forestry Commission.

This is also a significant step towards community groups satisfying the social requirements under the Guyana Timber Legality Assurance System and sustaining their socio-economic livelihood,” the Minister told the participants.

“While we have recognised the need to build capacity, you have responded with a desire to be trained and your commitment to follow through is evidenced by your presence here this morning. It is small, yet significant steps like this one that are a testament of the partnership that is possible between government and stakeholders to ensure the sector continues to perform well.”