Three injured as truck crashes into Republic Bank fence at Triumph

Even though the police force is trying desperately to educate drivers about the dangers of speeding, commuters still continue to ignore their warnings as well as safety signs; thus putting their lives and the lives of others at stake.

Yesterday at 04:30hrs, a speeding truck with a trailer, bearing registration number GTT9183, crashed into the fence of the Republic Bank branch, located at Triumph, East Coast Demerara. No one was seriously injured.

The driver of the truck has been identified as a 32-year-old male.

After the accident, the driver and his two passengers, who were unresponsive at the time, were removed from the wrecked truck by a security guard who was on duty at the bank and public-spirited citizens.

Paramedics subsequently arrived on the scene and transferred the injured persons to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where they were treated and discharged.

When contacted, Region 4 (Industry – West of Mahaica Bridge) Regional Commander, Assistant Commissioner, Andries Junor stated that the driver of the truck was reportedly going at a fast rate when he lost control and skated over the median, uprooted a street light, before crashing into the fence of the bank.

He added that after the medical examination is completed on the driver he is likely to be charged.

Recently, the police released statistics indicating that 90% of road deaths are caused by drunk driving and speeding. Only last Sunday the police also kicked off the observance for Road Safety Week which is being held under the theme ‘Accidents Can Be Deadly, Use the Road Safely, Drive Defensively and Stay Alive.’

The Guyana Police Force in collaboration with other individuals will be working together to ensure that certain penalties are enacted and road safety instruments such as road signs are in place. This will be done with the aim of educating the younger population about the safe usage of the roadways.