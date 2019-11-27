Third Romel & Robin Golf Event a Success

Another successful weekend of golf, fun and excitement was completed on Sunday at the Lusignan Golf Course with the third barbeque and golf extravaganza of the year run off by Robin and Romel.

Dozens of players turned out to partake in the 9 hole tournament that allowed players of all abilities to compete for tons of trophies and prizes.

A special category for under 16 players was created and won in convincing fashion by young caddy Roberto, who also beat all the seasoned players to win the closest to the pin prize.

Longest drive was won by Avinda Kishore with a drive of 330 yards that bested all other players for the day.

In the 0-4 category, it was Jaipaul Sukhnandan who took top honors away from second place Richard Hanif, with 10-time Guyana Open Champion Avinash Persaud taking third place along with the Best Gross overall for the tournament.

The 5-9 category was won by Vishal, a local caddy, followed closely by several players who tied for the second and third place, which after a count back saw Macorp CEO Guillermo Escarraga taking second edging out Willy, another local caddy who took the third position.

In the 10-14 category, it was Ganesh taking top honors along with the best net overall ahead of Macorp’s Miguel Oviedo who took second place, reaching the winners circle both days on the weekend. Third place was taken by Ajay also known as Mullet after a count back with Ansa Mcal Managing Director Troy Cadogan.

According to Miguel Oviedo, the highlight of the weekend was the opportunity to beat his boss for the first time in history.

The well attended event continued into the late hours with families and friends coming out to enjoy the ambiance of the beautifully manicured grounds and live music.

Promoter of the event Romel Bhagwandin said he was thankful for the opportunity to host their 4th event since they started and praised the grounds staff and President of the LGC for the condition of the ground.

“We have seen a dramatic improvement in the amount of events and new members and we all feel that Mr. Hussain has done a fantastic job of bringing this to life in a very short time,” said the local businessman speaking on behalf of his event partner Robin Tiwari.

President of the club, Aleem Hussain, expressed his gratitude to all the players and members who have given their support to growing the club over the past few years and said that he hoped the foundation laid by his team in marketing and promotion will continue to have long-term effects.

“We have hit many milestones this year and look forward to growing the sport and awareness amongst women and children in the coming months with many fun activities being planned with Marriott, Macorp, Ansa McAl, Copa, and several of our new members” said Hussain. “With the opportunity to practice and play almost all year, the club offers free training to anyone interested in learning and we will even come to your location to train and promote the sport.”

Information about upcoming events and access to the club, equipment and training is available on their Facebook page -lusignan golf club or by calling 220-5660.