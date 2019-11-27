‘Spoil Child’ shot after evading police at roadblock

– Unlicensed gun, several cellphones found in car

By Shikema Dey

Ex-cop Teon “Spoil Child” Allen was shot and injured by police yesterday afternoon after reportedly trying to evade a roadblock at Rahaman’s turn, Houston, East Bank Demerara.

Kaieteur News understands that two other former policemen – Jason Gonzalves and Shaquille George – were also in the silver grey Toyota Allion motorcar (PWW 6650) with Allen at the time of the shooting.

When reporters arrived on the scene, ranks were escorting Allen into a police vehicle. He was bleeding from a wound (said to be a gunshot injury) to his right shoulder.

According to police sources, the incident occurred at around 4:20pm, just as the afternoon traffic began to build-up. Sources say that Allen and the other suspects were in a heavily-tinted vehicle. Allen was said to be driving.

Police reportedly requested him to stop at the roadblock, but he did not and proceeded to fire a shot at the police. According to the source, the police exchanged fire and the men in an attempt to evade the bullets veered off the road and crashed into a nearby fence.

The men immediately surrendered to police and were arrested. Officers along with assistance from the canine unit searched the vehicle and an unlicensed 9mm pistol was recovered along with a quantity of cell phones.

Allen has had a long history with police for a number of criminal offences.

While he was before the courts for having an illegal AK-47 in his possession, he was arrested and charged for harbouring wanted men, Uree Varswyck and Mark Royden Williams, who broke out of the Camp Street prison on July 9, during a fire and riot.

Just two months ago, he was charged with discharging a firearm with intent to commit murder and released on $50,000 bail. He was also wanted by police in Linden for the attempted murder of Denise Grant and Tiffany McDeth, in Amelia’s Ward, on September 2, 2019.