Solitary bid submitted for completion of solar farm at Mabaruma

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday opened 62 bids for 11 major governmental projects.

One notable project included the completion works for the 400kWp solar PV farm at Mabaruma in Region One. The solitary bid was submitted by Standby Power Engineering Company. Initially, this facility was set for completion and operationalization in 2018.

Preliminary works were awarded to a German company called Meeco.

The 400-kilowatt solar-powered farm is expected to provide an additional 17 hours of electricity to the 3,000–plus residents of the Barima-Waini community.

Other noteworthy bidding was done for the rehabilitation of Brickdam Police Station and the procurement of hydraulic excavators for the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA).

Guyana Energy Agency (GEA)

Completion of the 400kWp solar PV farm at Mabaruma, Region One

Guyana Defence Force (GDF)

Procurement of gift items for the GDF’s Children’s Christmas party

Ministry of Education

Procurement of security services at three lots

Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM )

Construction of a concrete perimeter fence at GECOM’s Corriverton Office in Corentyne, Region Six

Ministry of Public Security

Procurement of uniform fabric

Rehabilitation of Brickdam Police Station

Procurement of medical supplies in lots 1-12: Guyana Prison Service (retender)

Ministry of Agriculture: National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA)

Procurement of hydraulic excavators for the NDIA in two lots

Parliament Office

New concrete floor: tiling of the Hansard Division

Construction of a monitoring outpost (CCTV cameras)

Procurement of 26 desktop computers