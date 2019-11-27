Solitary bid submitted for completion of solar farm at Mabaruma

Latest update November 27th, 2019 12:59 AM
The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday opened 62 bids for 11 major governmental projects.
One notable project included the completion works for the 400kWp solar PV farm at Mabaruma in Region One. The solitary bid was submitted by Standby Power Engineering Company. Initially, this facility was set for completion and operationalization in 2018.
Preliminary works were awarded to a German company called Meeco.
The 400-kilowatt solar-powered farm is expected to provide an additional 17 hours of electricity to the 3,000–plus residents of the Barima-Waini community.
Other noteworthy bidding was done for the rehabilitation of Brickdam Police Station and the procurement of hydraulic excavators for the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA).
Guyana Energy Agency (GEA)
Completion of the 400kWp solar PV farm at Mabaruma, Region One
Guyana Defence Force (GDF)
Procurement of gift items for the GDF’s Children’s Christmas party
Ministry of Education
Procurement of security services at three lots
Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM)
Construction of a concrete perimeter fence at GECOM’s Corriverton Office in Corentyne, Region Six
Ministry of Public Security
Procurement of uniform fabric
Rehabilitation of Brickdam Police Station
Procurement of medical supplies in lots 1-12: Guyana Prison Service (retender)
Ministry of Agriculture: National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA)
Procurement of hydraulic excavators for the NDIA in two lots
Parliament Office
New concrete floor: tiling of the Hansard Division
Construction of a monitoring outpost (CCTV cameras)
Procurement of 26 desktop computers
