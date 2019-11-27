Monedderlust is new Berbice FA 2019 NAMILCO U17 League Champions

Played on Sunday in brilliant sunshine at the Esplanade Park in New Amsterdam before a fair-sized crowd, Monedderlust with a rearguard Tyrone

Delph strike in the dying minutes (84th) defeated NA United to take the NAMILCO U17 League 2019 Championship.

The match lived up to expectations since they were the most dominant of the teams that participated in the competition. Both teams were relentless in attacks and sturdy in defence throughout the 90 minutes encounter.

However, just when it looked like heading for extra time, Tyrone Delph seized a rare lapse in the NA lads defence to slotted one past the opponent’s custodian. This NA lads tried in vain to pull one back but Monedderlust withstood the rampaging mood of NA United to seal the one 1 – nil victory and the coveted Namilco Flour Power U17 League 2019 Championship Trophy.