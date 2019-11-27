Latest update November 27th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Monedderlust is new Berbice FA 2019 NAMILCO U17 League Champions

Nov 27, 2019 Sports 0

Played on Sunday in brilliant sunshine at the Esplanade Park in New Amsterdam before a fair-sized crowd, Monedderlust with a rearguard Tyrone

The Championships trophy being presented to Captain of the Monedderlust FC by BFA 1st Vice President and competition’s coordinator Randy Sears.

Tyrone Delph

Delph strike in the dying minutes (84th) defeated NA United to take the NAMILCO U17 League 2019 Championship.
The match lived up to expectations since they were the most dominant of the teams that participated in the competition. Both teams were relentless in attacks and sturdy in defence throughout the 90 minutes encounter.
However, just when it looked like heading for extra time, Tyrone Delph seized a rare lapse in the NA lads defence to slotted one past the opponent’s custodian. This NA lads tried in vain to pull one back but Monedderlust withstood the rampaging mood of NA United to seal the one 1 – nil victory and the coveted Namilco Flour Power U17 League 2019 Championship Trophy.

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Third Romel & Robin Golf Event a Success

Third Romel & Robin Golf Event a Success

Nov 27, 2019

Another successful weekend of golf, fun and excitement was completed on Sunday at the Lusignan Golf Course with the third barbeque and golf extravaganza of the year run off by Robin and Romel. Dozens...
Read More
Transport SC capture Lloyd Rollins Birth Anniversary Tapeball title

Transport SC capture Lloyd Rollins Birth...

Nov 27, 2019

GCB extends heartfelt condolences on the passing of Mr. Harold Dhanraj

GCB extends heartfelt condolences on the passing...

Nov 27, 2019

Monedderlust is new Berbice FA 2019 NAMILCO U17 League Champions

Monedderlust is new Berbice FA 2019 NAMILCO U17...

Nov 27, 2019

Merriman Funeral Homes Inc supports Champion of Champions 2

Merriman Funeral Homes Inc supports Champion of...

Nov 27, 2019

Lack of urgency cost Jaguars a semi-final spot – Johnson

Lack of urgency cost Jaguars a semi-final spot...

Nov 27, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019