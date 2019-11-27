Latest update November 27th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Merriman Funeral Homes Inc supports Champion of Champions 2

Nov 27, 2019 Sports 0

Organising secretary of the Guyana Domino League (GDL) Mark Wiltshire has gained the backing of Merriman Funeral Homes Inc for the staging of

Mark Wiltshire accepts the cheque from Hazel Preville.

the Champion of Champions 2 dominoes competition which is set for December 1 at Rona Place, Ogle.At a simple presentation ceremony held yesterday at Merriman Funeral Homes, 55 Lime and Benn Streets, supervisor of the entity Hazel Preville presented a cheque to Wiltshire.
Preville said they are excited to be part of the competition which will see the top teams battling for supremacy, while Wiltshire expressed gratitude to Preville for their input.
Wiltshire informed that the competition is only open to teams that brought first in 2019 tournaments and entrance fee is $12,000; at stake are cash prizes, trophies, medals and hampers.
Among the teams listed to take part are Gold is Money, Mix up, Spartons, Phantom, C6, C7, Gangster, Fresh Cash, All Season’s, Angel’s, Ponter’s, B13, Royal Kings, Turning Point, Killers, T and T, Players, Providence, Lions and OPKO as well as a number of guess teams; Big Boss, Strikers, Beacons, Pace Setters, Quiet Storm, Undercover, Orange Walk, West Side, Ravens, One Love, Travellers and In time.
Teams can contact Wiltshire on 659 8672 for registration. Double-six time is 14:00hrs.

More in this category

Sports

Third Romel & Robin Golf Event a Success

Third Romel & Robin Golf Event a Success

Nov 27, 2019

Another successful weekend of golf, fun and excitement was completed on Sunday at the Lusignan Golf Course with the third barbeque and golf extravaganza of the year run off by Robin and Romel. Dozens...
Read More
Transport SC capture Lloyd Rollins Birth Anniversary Tapeball title

Transport SC capture Lloyd Rollins Birth...

Nov 27, 2019

GCB extends heartfelt condolences on the passing of Mr. Harold Dhanraj

GCB extends heartfelt condolences on the passing...

Nov 27, 2019

Monedderlust is new Berbice FA 2019 NAMILCO U17 League Champions

Monedderlust is new Berbice FA 2019 NAMILCO U17...

Nov 27, 2019

Merriman Funeral Homes Inc supports Champion of Champions 2

Merriman Funeral Homes Inc supports Champion of...

Nov 27, 2019

Lack of urgency cost Jaguars a semi-final spot – Johnson

Lack of urgency cost Jaguars a semi-final spot...

Nov 27, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019