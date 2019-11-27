Merriman Funeral Homes Inc supports Champion of Champions 2

Organising secretary of the Guyana Domino League (GDL) Mark Wiltshire has gained the backing of Merriman Funeral Homes Inc for the staging of

the Champion of Champions 2 dominoes competition which is set for December 1 at Rona Place, Ogle.At a simple presentation ceremony held yesterday at Merriman Funeral Homes, 55 Lime and Benn Streets, supervisor of the entity Hazel Preville presented a cheque to Wiltshire.

Preville said they are excited to be part of the competition which will see the top teams battling for supremacy, while Wiltshire expressed gratitude to Preville for their input.

Wiltshire informed that the competition is only open to teams that brought first in 2019 tournaments and entrance fee is $12,000; at stake are cash prizes, trophies, medals and hampers.

Among the teams listed to take part are Gold is Money, Mix up, Spartons, Phantom, C6, C7, Gangster, Fresh Cash, All Season’s, Angel’s, Ponter’s, B13, Royal Kings, Turning Point, Killers, T and T, Players, Providence, Lions and OPKO as well as a number of guess teams; Big Boss, Strikers, Beacons, Pace Setters, Quiet Storm, Undercover, Orange Walk, West Side, Ravens, One Love, Travellers and In time.

Teams can contact Wiltshire on 659 8672 for registration. Double-six time is 14:00hrs.