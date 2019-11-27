Kosmos owner, police officer killed in horrific crash

Latest update November 27th, 2019 12:59 AM
A horrific crash on the East Coast Demerara public road last night resulted in the death of two persons.
Dead are 37-year-old father of two, Dillon DeRamos, owner of Kosmos Grill & Lounge, located at MovieTowne in Turkeyen, and 35-year-old Senior Superintendent Brian Eastman, Deputy Director of the Force’s Special Branch.
The men were travelling in a Lexus GX470 SUV (PTT 6775) when the driver (DeRamos) lost control, struck the median, and crashed into the fence of Yokohama Trading Limited at Liliendaal.
Police arrived shortly on the scene and assisted in removing the men from the wreckage.
Their lifeless bodies were then transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) where they were pronounced dead.
Relatives who were at the hospital broke down into tears as they came to grips with the heart-breaking news.
Up to press time police were still investigating as to what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.
