Lodge Secondary lead points table
Lodge Secondary look primed to dethrone East Coast boys’ Annandale Secondary in the Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers schools’ football league after maintaining their perfect record with a comfortable 3-1 thumping of President’s College on Monday afternoon at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground to go two points clear at the top of the points standing.
Nicholas Trotman bagged a brace in the third and 39th minutes, while skipper Dorwin George netted the third goal in 65th minutes. On the scoresheet for PC was Kareem Samuel who scored on the stroke of first half break.
In the opening match Queen’s College needled St. Stanislaus College with Diarra Thomas finding the back of the net in the 50th minute.
Following Monday’s results, Lodge Secondary leapfrogged Annandale that now sit in second place.
The winners of the tournament along with runners up will qualify for the end of year goodwill tournament that will include a school team from Trinidad & Tobago (T&T), a hinterland team and an all-star team.
The winners will also pocket $200,000 towards a project of their school’s choice with second place getting $100,000, third $50,000 and fourth place $25,000.
Please see points standing below.
Teams GP W D L GF GA GD POINTS
Lodge Secondary 6 6 0 0 20 3 17 18
Annandale 6 5 1 0 31 11 20 16
President’s College 6 3 1 2 15 12 3 10
Bishops’ High 5 3 0 2 10 8 2 9
Charlestown 6 2 2 2 9 11 -2 8
Marian Academy 5 2 1 2 6 9 -3 7
Queen’s College 6 2 0 4 3 14 -11 6
Cummings Lodge 6 1 2 3 9 16 -7 5
St. John’s 6 1 1 4 3 38 -35 4
St. Stanislaus 6 0 0 6 2 11 -9 0
