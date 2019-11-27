GTT hosts Christmas Blood Drive

GTT, in collaboration with the National Blood Bank, yesterday hosted its first internal Christmas blood drive at the telephone company’s 79 Brickdam location.

Staff members took the opportunity and flooded the company’s canteen area to donate blood. All donations received will go to the National Blood Bank to assist those in need at the various hospitals.

Coordinator of the Christmas Blood Drive, Diana Gittens, said the event was hosted as part of GTT’s Christmas giveback initiative.

“The demand for blood in hospitals is always high, and as a company we thought this would be a great way to show we care, by being selfless and giving to this cause. Loss of life should not be caused by a deficiency in blood supply; we at GTT will help to ensure this is never the case, by committing to donations at least twice a year,” Gittens said.

The Coordinator said it is her hope that GTT’s Christmas Blood Drive encourages other companies and the public to save lives by organizing events like these and donating blood to the National Blood Bank.

Donor Supervisor at the National Blood Bank, Tonza Younge-Bamfield, lauded GTT for exercising its civic duty in organizing the event.

“I am happy with the turnout, because we need healthy donors to give blood. In the future we hope we can partner twice or thrice per year with GTT to receive more blood,” Younge-Bamfield said.

She indicated that persons interested in donating blood can do so at the National Blood Bank on East and Lamaha Streets – GPHC, Suddie Hospital, West Demerara Regional Hospital, New Amsterdam and Linden hospitals.

According to the National Blood Bank, persons can donate a unit of blood once every 56 days.