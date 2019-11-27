Good Success/SS/ Jaguars claim Mike’s Pharmacy and Trophy Stall U19 title-Wakenaam

Latest update November 27th, 2019 12:59 AM
Good Success/Sans Souci/Sans Souci Jaguars combined defeated Maria’s Pleasure/Zeelandia combined by 23 runs to win the final of the Mike’s
Pharmacy/Trophy Stall U19 40-over cricket competition which was contested recently at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground.
In a match which was reduced to 18 overs due to rain, Good Success, Sans Souci/Sans Souci Jaguars batted first and managed 92-6. Ramesh Ramnarine top scored with 30, while Ravy Nandalall and Devon Ramrattan made 14 each. Rickey Persaud claimed 2-13 and Ryan Atkinson 1-7.
Maria’s Pleasure/Zeelandia combined were bowled out for 69 in 13 overs in reply. Atkinson struck three fours and two sixes in a scoring 42, while Rafino Rahat made 13; Gladewin Henry Jr grabbed 3-12 and Devon Ramrattan had 2-6. Ramnarine was named man-of-the-match.
