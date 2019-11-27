GCUC BGM set for February 16; DCUSA AGM to be held on January 12

Latest update November 27th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Bi-annual General Meeting of the Guyana Cricket Umpires’ Council will be held on Sunday February 16 at the Mayor and City Council Union Hall Building, Woolford Avenue at 10:00hrs.
The agenda reads as follows; Call to order, Prayer, Remarks by President, Minutes of the previous AGM, Matters Arising, Correspondence, Secretary’s report, Discussion and Adoption of the Secretary’s Report, Treasurer’s Report, Discussion and Adoption of the Treasurer’s Report, Sub Associations reports, Motions, Any Other Business, Election of Office Bearers and Response from Elected Officers.
The Annual General Meeting of the Demerara Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association will be held on Sunday January 12, at the Mayor and City Council, Union Hall Building, Woolford Avenue.
The meeting will commence at 10:00hrs and the agenda reads; Call to order, Prayer, Remarks by President, Minutes of the previous AGM, Matters Arising, Correspondence, Secretary’s report, Discussion and Adoption of the Secretary’s Report, Treasurer’s Report, Discussion and Adoption of the Treasurer’s report, Sub Associations reports, Motions, Any Other Business, Election of Office Bearers and Response from Elected Officers.
Members are asked to be on time to facilitate a prompt start.
