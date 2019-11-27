GCB extends heartfelt condolences on the passing of Mr. Harold Dhanraj

It was with great sadness that the executives and staff of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) learnt of the passing of former Vice President of the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) and Club Captain and Coach of the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC), Mr. Harold Dhanraj on November 24th 2019, the board informed in a release.

It is with a heavy heart that we extend our deepest condolences to his family, clients and friends. Mr. Dhanraj was known for his affable and easy-going persona, and to our understanding, he has been a pillar of knowledge within the cricketing arena. His demise is a great loss to the members of the entire cricket fraternity.

Mr. Dhanraj’s commitment to the GCC has spanned well over 30 years, and his invaluable contribution to the club has been acknowledged in more ways than one, inclusive of him being bestowed with life membership for the club. During his years of service, he served as President (ag), Vice President, Club Captain and Coach, the latter two of which he took a hands on approach to working with varying ages of children in the player development field (cricket and life skills) of the GCC Cricket Development Structure.

Noticeably, Harold Dhanraj was instrumental in the early development of star players, such as former West Indies players’ Carl Hooper, Neil McGarrell, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Reon King, Leon Johnson, Vishaul Singh, Ramnaresh Sarwan, among many others. Mr. Harold Dhanraj has left a legacy of true commitment towards the development of cricket in Guyana.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time, as we share their pain and grief. May his soul rest in eternal peace.