EPFA Senior KO Charity Extreme and Mainstay Gold Star to clash in final

Ahead of the GFF Super 16 2019/2020 championship, the Essequibo Pomeroon Football Association (EPFA) has put together a knockout tournament to arrive at its representative team for the year-end spectacle.

Earning the right to battle for that place are Charity Extreme and Mainstay Gold Star which defeated their challengers last weekend. Charity Extreme defeated Henrietta United 4-2, while Mainstay were pushed to the hilt, eventually getting past Good Hope via kicks from the penalty mark after battling to a 2-2 stalemate in regulation time.

Mainstay were golden in their blanking of Henrietta, thanks to goals from Deon Narine in the 38th minute which handed his side the initial advantage which was then doubled, luckily so when Henrietta’s Leonard Semple scored an own goal in the 40th minute.

Not too happy with a two goal cushion, Mainstay further increased the advantage in the 59th minute on account of Sheldon Pitt’s strike. But one minute later, Henrietta finally found their scoring boots and within a five-minute burst, came within one goal of their opponents.

Travis Joyce in the 60th and Devon Hardy in the 65th minutes brought some hope to their team’s quest to upstage their rivals but Mainstay held on to the one goal lead which was restored to two goals in the

93rd minute when Ronaldo Burgis tucked in the sealer on Sunday afternoon at the New Opportunity Corp Ground at Onderneeming.

The Saturday match-up was a humdinger of a clash, Mainstay Gold Star edging Good Hope 5-4 through kicks from the penalty mark after a mouthwatering 2-2 stalemate.

Mainstay took the lead on the stroke of 40 minutes through a Joseph Kistoo strike only for Good Hope to cancel out that advantage four minutes later when Kenroy Rodrigues scored. In the second half, it was Good Hope’s turn to put their nose ahead, thanks to Leonardo Hendricks’ 51st minute goal.

But their advantage too did not last too long owing to Randy De Jonge’s 64th minute effort which tied the game, 2-2. Kicks from the penalty mark were required to decide the winner, Mainstay prevailing 5-4.

The final is set for Saturday at the NOC Ground from 15:00hrs, both Mainstay Gold Star and Charity Extreme have all to play for as victory will punch their ticket via speed boat to the GFF Super 16 year-end championship.