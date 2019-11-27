Dem criminals got nuff action

Yesterday was a hell of a day. Soon morning a truck nearly break down de Republic Bank pun de East Coast. Dem boys hear how de rain was falling and de truck driver couldn’t see good.

He had two people inside de cab wid him but like dem and all couldn’t see because de truck jump de median, cross a trench and slam into de wall round de bank. Is a good thing nutten wasn’t coming from de opposite direction.

Worse yet, people wasn’t on de road or de truck woulda clean dem up.

While this happening people crowding Republic Bank fuh get dem money and dem got to stand up in a line fuh hours and when dem meet de teller dem hear how no money in de bank fuh dem. Is now dem boys understand why de bank mek outa concrete.

People end up going to wuk but dem couldn’t help thinking bout de truck and Republic Bank. One man seh is a case of old house pun old house. De bank got trouble and now a truck come fuh add more trouble.

But dem boys seh is a good thing de government and Central Bank kick up a stink when de same Republic Bank try to buy Scotia Bank. Imagine de confusion because is more people woulda deh lining up fuh money.

In order fuh some people to draw money dem woulda have to tek a day’s leave and de bank had to extend its banking hours.

But dem had odda problems yesterday. Dem boys see when de police corner three men in a car. Dem boys hear de police set up a roadblock and de men decide to bolt. De police charge after dem wid so much speed that de three men crash.

Dem couldn’t run nowhere. De police ketch dem wid gun and things like that. But wha shock dem boys was that all three was ex-policemen. Is a case when you own bug bite you.

And just when things cool down a car crash at Liliendaal. Somebody inside dead. Suh is three vehicle crash alone yesterday and nuff police action.

Talk half and check pun de action in de coming days.