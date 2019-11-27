Latest update November 27th, 2019 12:59 AM

Decomposed body found in West Dem home

Nov 27, 2019 News 0

The badly decomposed body of a 54-year-old man was found in a house at Hague, West Coast Demerara yesterday. Police has identified the deceased as Eric Ghansham.
Ghansham, who lived alone, worked as a bicycle repairman in the community, was discovered yesterday around 11:00 hrs by a 19-year-old friend who went to check-up on him.
Shortly after the remains were discovered, contact was made with the man’s relatives by the police, who confirmed that it was indeed Ghansham. The relatives of the man stated that they had not heard from him for the past two weeks, but they had no reason to be concerned about his well-being.
Minutes after the discovery, Crime Scene Detectives and forensic ranks were called in to investigate.
According to reports, the body was found in the lower flat of the two-storey wooden building.
Further information revealed that no marks of violence were found on the body and there was no visible sign of disruption to anything in the house.
The remains were removed from the property and taken to a funeral home, as the police await a post mortem examination.

