Victory Valley Royals win GABF U-18 3×3

The Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) hosted the 2019 boys’ under-18 3×3 one-day tournament at the Burnham hard court on Sunday night to select the team that will represent Guyana at the regional tournament in February 2020 in Guadeloupe.

Sixteen teams were drafted into four groups with the winner of each group advancing to the semifinals. The final two teams in the tournament were Blazers that lost to Victory Valley Royals of Linden 15-10.

Kobe Tappin, Captain of the Royals, led from the front with a starring role for his side from the beginning of the tournament. Although there was an MVP trophy he would have copped it if it was on offer.

However, in addition to the National Under-18 3×3 trophy the youngster copped the three-point shootout accolade after demonstrating his superior skill to sink six three-pointers in 30 seconds.

The full Royals team consisted of Tappin, Immanuel Larose, Shemroy Green and Delroy Belle.

The GABF will now turn their focus to the Guyana versus Grenada friendly three-match series that will bounce off on December 6 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) which is all part of the senior men’s team preparation for the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) championships next year.