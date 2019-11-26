Latest update November 26th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Trigger happy security arrested – Other colleagues likely to face dismissal

Nov 26, 2019 News 0

The Sheriff Security Services guard who was recorded shooting his work-issued shotgun into the air has since been arrested. According to police

The grinning guard seconds away from shooting in the air

The security guard shooting into the air

sources, the man was arrested on Monday and police are investigating the matter.
A senior official from Sheriff Security relayed to Kaieteur News that the other guards in the video are yet to be identified. He stated that once they are, their services with the company will be terminated immediately.
The security company took swift action and fired the trigger happy security guard who was caught on camera recklessly firing his weapon while on duty, as his colleagues cheered him on.
In the video posted on Facebook, the security guard, clad in black, was seen telling his colleagues to ‘cork their ears’ as he prepared to fire the company-issued shotgun.
The security guard fired one shot while his friends could be heard in the background saying “Customs hot…Duh is how the thugs does wuk…six!”
The senior security official at the company confirmed to Kaieteur News that the guard was fired on the spot, as soon as the company viewed video of the incident, which was widely circulated online on Sunday.
The video was made months ago and only surfaced when his friends posted it on social media to celebrate the disgraced guard’s birthday.

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Colonial Medical Super50 Cup

Colonial Medical Super50 Cup

Nov 26, 2019

Patel’s 85, Netravalkar, Theron send Jaguars packing WIEP clinch last semi-final spot By Sean Devers in Trinidad In a game which was delayed by 30 minutes due to morning rain and three more...
Read More
Palmer hundred in vain as Marooners sign off with defeat

Palmer hundred in vain as Marooners sign off with...

Nov 26, 2019

Victory Valley Royals win GABF U-18 3×3

Victory Valley Royals win GABF U-18 3×3

Nov 26, 2019

Guyanese players finish second and third in Canada badminton tourney

Guyanese players finish second and third in...

Nov 26, 2019

Regal Masters claim Trophy Stall Champion of Champions softball title

Regal Masters claim Trophy Stall Champion of...

Nov 26, 2019

West Indies ICC U19 CWC World Cup squad named

West Indies ICC U19 CWC World Cup squad named

Nov 26, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019