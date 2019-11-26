Trigger happy security arrested – Other colleagues likely to face dismissal

The Sheriff Security Services guard who was recorded shooting his work-issued shotgun into the air has since been arrested. According to police

sources, the man was arrested on Monday and police are investigating the matter.

A senior official from Sheriff Security relayed to Kaieteur News that the other guards in the video are yet to be identified. He stated that once they are, their services with the company will be terminated immediately.

The security company took swift action and fired the trigger happy security guard who was caught on camera recklessly firing his weapon while on duty, as his colleagues cheered him on.

In the video posted on Facebook, the security guard, clad in black, was seen telling his colleagues to ‘cork their ears’ as he prepared to fire the company-issued shotgun.

The security guard fired one shot while his friends could be heard in the background saying “Customs hot…Duh is how the thugs does wuk…six!”

The senior security official at the company confirmed to Kaieteur News that the guard was fired on the spot, as soon as the company viewed video of the incident, which was widely circulated online on Sunday.

The video was made months ago and only surfaced when his friends posted it on social media to celebrate the disgraced guard’s birthday.