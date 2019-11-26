Tabatinga Creek Murder

Murdered Venezuelan identified but was buried immediately

A few weeks ago, a Venezuelan national who was murdered and dumped into the shallows of the Tabatinga Creek near the Brazil-Lethem border, was found by two residents who live close to the creek.

With those making the discovery were some policemen who were made aware of the incident. According to reports, the man had an argument with another, which led to a scuffle.

A resident who overheard the argument around 2:00am could not relate the situation since the men both spoke another language however, he heard noises, which he believed was a scuffle then a dragging, which made him suspicious to investigate what was happening.

He reportedly saw two guys dragging something and throwing it into a creek which seems to be unusual. He immediately informed the police.

Upon police investigation, they found a trail of blood leading to the creek. There the body was discovered with several stab wounds to the neck and lower body.

About a week and a half ago, the fiancée of the Venezuelan national identified him. A post mortem examination and burial was done immediately after the Commander received a call from the Regional Chairperson that the mortuary freezer had seized working.

However, several persons were arrested shortly after the incident and released. The perpetrators are still at large.