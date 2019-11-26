Port Kaituma protests electricity crisis

Latest update November 26th, 2019 12:59 AM

Residents from Port Kaituma, North West District (NWD) demonstrated, yesterday, in front of the Port Kaituma Power Station over electricity crisis.
Angered persons were seen marching with placards and chanting for the management of Port Kaituma Power and Light (PKPL) to step down.

Protests carried out by residents yesterday at the Port Kaituma Power Station

One of the protestors said that Christmas is approaching and they are still unsure as to whether electricity will be restored to the community in time.
The protestor said that it has been over a month of silence from the management of PKPL.
“We asked them when we gon get back light but them silent. They ain’t giving a definite answer.”
Others said that they have resorted to buying “salted meats” as a result of the crisis.
It has been over a month since the Generator suffered a mechanical failure. One of the mechanics who works with PKPL said that the “engine head” was damaged and sent out to Georgetown for repairs.
But since then he was never notified by his superiors, if the necessary repairs were done.
The community was informed by the management about the mechanical issue and was told that the repairs will take two weeks.
A month later residents became outraged after four bodies became decomposed in the community mortuary.
Businesses are also greatly affected and have suffered major losses.
Ice which was used an alternative for many businesses became scarce. Those who have generators are limited to using them once or twice a week because of high fuel cost.
“Only last week gasoline was $2000 a gallon; today it gone to $2500… It look like we gon have a dark Christmas,” said one of the protestors.
The Guyana Power and Light (GPL) was contacted on Friday. No response was forthcoming.

 

