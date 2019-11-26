Police find AK-47, pistol, ammo, drugs in North Sophia raid

A joint intelligence operation lasting for more than seven hours unearthed a large cache of cannabis, foreign and local currency and two weapons. Two persons, a construction worker and his wife, have since been taken into custody.

The operation began around 22:30hrs on Sunday and ranks worked straight through until the next morning.

Acting Crime Chief Michael Kingston said that the ranks recovered one unlicensed AK-47 and a pistol along with 66 matching rounds. The police also found more than 32 kilograms of cannabis.

Investigators are also seeking a third suspect in relation to guns recovered.

According to Acting Crime Chief, the guns will be cross checked to link them to any recent crimes.