Norton Street murder PI… Victim’s sister cross-examined by defence lawyer

The sister of Marlon Seon Rodney, called ‘George’, was yesterday cross-examined by the defence lawyer in the murder Preliminary Inquiry (PI) of her brother’s death.

Rodney was shot and killed earlier this year. Osafa Grundell, 39, called ‘Safo’ of Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown; and James Fraser, 21, called ‘Dab’ of Garnett Street, Georgetown, are on remand for the murder.

The men are before Senior Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where the PI is being heard. They were not allowed to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that between April 25, and April 30, last, at Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown, they murdered Rodney.

Attorney-at-law Nigel Hughes, who represents Grundell, cross-examined the witness in relation to her involvement in the case. The woman’s cross-examination is incomplete and she is expected to return on December 9, next for continuation.

Police Prosecutor Dominic Bess, who is representing the state in this matter, is expected to call four more witnesses to testify. They all will be recalled on the adjournment date.

According to reports, Marlon Rodney, a 35-year-old taxi driver of 71 Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown, was involved in an argument with three individuals.

The men had reportedly pulled out guns and discharged several rounds at Rodney, who was hit in the left leg. A passerby was also shot in the process.

The injured men were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where the passerby was treated and sent away, while Rodney was admitted in a critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries.

On October 25, last, 36-year-old Collin Rodney of 70 Joseph Pollydore Street, Lodge, went missing along with his silver grey Toyota Allion bearing registration number PRR 1076. He is the cousin of the deceased and also a key witness in relation to the murder.

One week after Collin Rodney went missing, the police made a gruesome find of the burnt remains of a body in the trunk of a car which was found torched.

The discovery was made at a desolate and swampy area at Letter T backlands, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, an area that is surrounded by coconut estates and rice fields. This was after an anonymous caller contacted ranks at the Weldaad Police Station to say that a car was being torched at the location.

Police have since confirmed the chassis number on the burnt vehicle to be that of Rodney’s car. Following an “inconclusive” post mortem examination done on the remains found in the burnt car, the police are conducting DNA testing from samples taken from the corpse.

This is to be matched against samples taken from Rodney’s family members to be able to ascertain if the corpse is his.