Jordan is public enemy

De worse thing anybody can do is to keep back people pay. Tell some people dat dem gon be paid weekly and dem gon smile. Change de pay day to monthly and you gon have a riot pon dem hand.

Jordan tell de world dat he giving public servants back pay. People clap and nuff of dem smile till dem mouth nearly tear. But when November month-end come and de people didn’t see de back pay Jordan nearly end up in trouble.

In fact, from de time he announce de pack pay, people did expect de money. Some security guards nearly strike because de boss didn’t even mention anything about pay increase. At dat stage was two sets of people who was vex wid Jordan—de workers in de public service, and de employers in de private sector.

And is only because de shop people know dem gon get de biggest share of all mek dem didn’t join in de protest. One shop man actually start marking up he price. When a shopper see him and ask him wha he doing, he tell she how he adjusting de expiry date pon de goods.

Christmas coming and everybody know dem gon get dem pay by then. De thing wha got dem boys puzzled is if dem same public servants don’t remember. Every January is hard time because people does get pay early in December.

Dis time dem getting some extra money. Dem boys willing to be dat January gon he hard as usual because people gon spend every cent without thinking about January.

Dem boys also tekking a bet, dat in February dem same public servants gon strike fuh more pay because by then de shop man done tek almost every cent. And dem shop man is Jagdeo supporter. Jagdeo done tell dem to put a good lash pon dem public servants before de elections.

Talk half and watch how Jagdeo planning fuh Jordan.