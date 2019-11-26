Elderly man struck down by speeding pick up, dies on spot.

An elderly man met an untimely demise early yesterday morning, after he was fatally struck down by a speeding pickup, on the Coffee Grove Public Road, Essequibo Coast.

The now dead man has been identified by police as Raymond Cassal, a 55-year-old resident of Lot 72 La Belle Alliance, Lima Sands.

Reports are that sometime around 01:30 hrs yesterday morning. The man was struck down by a motor vehicle, which was later identified as a black pickup. It was almost two hours later that the man’s lifeless body was discovered by residents.

According to relatives, Raymond Cassal, who worked as a labourer, usually spends most of his time with friends in Coffee Grove, away from his family in Lima Sands. When interviewed yesterday, family members indicated that they have little knowledge of whom the man associates with, or where he was going at the time of the incident.

The now dead man’s niece told this publication that she and family members were only made aware of the incident hours after it would have occurred.

“A party of police from the Anna Regina Police Station about 05:00hrs came at the home, inquiring about when last we saw Raymond and how we were related… They told us that around 03:00 hrs. They found him lying motionless on the road and the body was at the parlour.”

Evelyn John, the wife of the now dead man, said that she observed injuries primarily to the right side of Raymond Cassal’s body. In describing the condition of the corpse, the wife said, “The right foot like it almost break off, just a piece of skin really connect it. The head swollen like and he eyes jus puff.”

According to information reaching Kaieteur News, police were able to identify a black pickup, which was picked up on a resident’s surveillance camera. The pickup was heading south along the public road.

The footage allegedly shows three men exiting, then examining the vehicle after the collision. The men then fled the scene, heading in the same direction, which they did initially.

The body is presently at the morgue in Onderneeming, while police are still in pursuit of finding the black pickup. Family members said that their deepest desire is that justice be served. “We would be hoping the police can solve this.

“He was the sole breadwinner of the home and we hoping that they do something,” said one relative.