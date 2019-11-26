Colonial Medical Super50 Cup

Patel’s 85, Netravalkar, Theron send Jaguars packing

WIEP clinch last semi-final spot

By Sean Devers in Trinidad

In a game which was delayed by 30 minutes due to morning rain and three more stoppages resulting in the overs being reduced to 36, Guyana Jaguars lost to the USA by nine runs last night at the Brian Lara Academy to send debutants West Indies Emerging Players into the Semi-finals.

Barbados will face WIEP on Thursday, while Red Force will play the Leewards Hurricanes on Friday with the winners meeting in the Final on Sunday at the Queen’s Park Oval.

Led by an entertaining 85 with three fours and three sixes from 105 balls from Monank Patel the Americans reached 230-5 when their 41 overs expired.

Patel shared in a 79-run stand with Aaron Jones who made 37 from 58 balls with three fours and 59 with Ian Holland who finished unbeaten on 59 from 37 balls with two fours and three sixes.

Off-spinner Ramaal Lewis had 3-24 from four overs, while Raymon Reifer, back in the side after Saturday’s absence to attend his wedding in Barbados, took 1-39, while Clinton Pestano took the other wicket to fall.

The Jaguars, with the news that Red Force had beaten West Indies Emerging Players by 10-wickets at the Oval, knew it was left to their batsmen to do their part and they did not as the South American Franchise, without a 50-title since 2005, reached 213-7 in 36 overs chasing revised score 222 to win on D/L/S system.

Anthony Bramble made 38 from 41 balls with three fours and six and added 54 for the second wicket with Leon Johnson who made 18 from 33 balls.

Chris Barnwell, who made 54 from 47 balls with a four and four sixes, to move to 351 runs, added 80 with Reifer who made 33 before Johnathon Foo smashed 41 from 22 with two fours and three sixes before he was bowled by Rusty Theron at 212 with two balls left in the innings and were knocked out of the semis.

Skipper Saurabh Netravalkar had 3-42 and Theron, who bowled an excellent last over, took 2-44.

When the Jaguars began their hunt they quickly lost Chanderpaul Hemraj (9) after hitting Elmore Hutchinson back over his head for six, he edged Skipper Saurabh Netravalkar to former Guyana U-19 Keeper Aksay Homraj to leave the score on 10-1.

Johnson joined Bramble, promoted to opener, and Bramble hit Netravalkar for six.

The pair saw the 50 posted in the 10th over and Bramble, who lofted Steven Taylor over cover for four, dominating the stand as Johnson played the supporting role.

But Johnson swept left-arm spinner Karima Gore and was taken at square-leg at 64-2 in the 14th over.

The demise of the Skipper for another low score made way for the arrival of the Jaguars’ leading run scorer Barnwell, but with the score on 71-2, more rain stopped play for the third time at 20:26hrs and after a 40-minute delay play restarted and the new target was set.

Bramble was run out two balls after the resumption at 73-3 to bring Reifer and Barnwell together.

Reifer got going with a couple of boundaries as the 100 came up in the 21st over and Barnwell swung Taylor for six before clobbering Nisarg Patel for third six.

Reifer cut Patel for four in an over which cost 13 runs before Barnwell brought up his 10th fifty and third for this tournament with a straight six off Theron which also posted the 150 in 28 overs.

His 50 lasted 45 balls and included one four and fours sixes before he fell to Netravalkar at 153-4 in the 29th over.

Foo arrived at the crease with 66 needed from 45 balls and Reifer was dropped on 32 off of Theron.

With 58 to win from 34 balls, Reifer pulled a high full toss from Netravalkar and was caught at deep square-leg at 164 in 30.2 overs.

Jaguars needed 55 in the last five overs with five wickets in hand but just five runs were conceded by Theron in the 32nd over.

Foo smashed Netravalkar for a four and a six over extra cover off the first two balls of the 33rdover, Lewis was caught off a no-ball for height but the over cost 15 runs.

Foo hammered a four and a six to reduce the target to 22 from 12 and Foo finished off the penultimate over with a six off Holland leaving 11 to get from six balls.

Lewis faced a dot ball before being caught behind, Ali-Mohammed got a single leaving Foo to score 10 off two balls but Foo was bowled leaving Ali-Mohammed and Veersammy Permaul unbeaten on one each.

Earlier, batting before empty stands, former West Indies Test batsman Xavier Marshall (7) stroked Clinton Pestano elegantly to the cover boundary but was bowled next ball at 12-1.

Taylor joined Patel and took the score to 29-1 from 7:3 overs before rain stopped play at 14:36hrs and when played resumed after a 35-minunte delay, Patel hooked Reifer for four off the first ball.

Taylor cut Reifer for four and the 50 came up in the 12th over before Taylor (17) missed an arm-ball and was bowled by Jamaican Lewis at 51-2.

Aaron Jones joined the solid looking Patel but with the score 59-1 in the 17th over a downpour halted the match for the second time.

When play resumed at 17:01hrs the overs were reduced to 41 and Patel danced into Gudakesh Motie and spanked him past extra cover for four before hitting over long-off to post his fifth List ‘A’ fifty from 74 balls with a four and two sixes.

Jones hammered Motie for four and whipped Renaldo Ali-Mohammed for a boundary as the partnership progressed nicely.

But with score on 129 in the 30th over, Jones edged Reifer to the Keeper to end their stand and bring Holland to the crease.

Patel, who scored his maiden hundred against Jamaica last year’s Super50 in Barbados, went after the bowling and along with Holland who dumped Hemraj for two sixes, pushed the score along with positive batting.

But when 15 short of his second List ‘A’ century, the Indian born Patel, was removed by Lewis at 188-4 in the 37th over but Holland kept going with some big shots.

Hutchinson, who hit a six and four in 12, provided Lewis with his second wicket with the USA on 212-5 with 2.2 overs remaining.

Holland soon reached his first fifty at this level and remained to the end as the Americans posted a challenging total which, in the end proved adequate.