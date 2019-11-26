Businessman charged for attempting to export $7.3M in raw gold

– Being investigated for money laundering

Businessman, Vibert Marks, yesterday found himself before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan to answer to a charge in which he is accused of attempting to export $7.3 M in raw gold on an international flight.

The 44-year-old defendant who was arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to him.

It is alleged that on November 18, 2019 at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), he had in his possession a quantity of raw gold amounting to 974.13 grams, which is said to be valued at $7.3M. He allegedly did this without an export licence.

Attorney-at-law Glenn Hanoman represented the defendant and he entered a bail application for his client.

However, Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield objected to bail for the defendant based on the grounds that the defendant is currently being investigated for money laundering.

Also, Marks is expected to return to court tomorrow as the police are bringing a corrupt transaction charge against him. He reportedly attempted to bribe a Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) rank.

The fact of the charge stated that on the day in question, the defendant who is a permanent resident of the United States of America (USA) was an ongoing passenger on a flight at CJIA destined for the USA.

It is alleged that while a CANU rank was checking the suitcase of the defendant, he observed a darkish object in it. Upon asking the defendant some questions, Marks stated that he was only carrying 20 ounces of raw gold.

However, the checks revealed that it was more than 20 ounces and the defendant reportedly used the opportunity to attempt to bribe the CANU rank.

The court was told that the rank refused the bribe offer and reported the incident to his superiors.

Nevertheless, Magistrate McLennan upheld the bail application made by the lawyer and granted same to the tune of $200,000. Marks is expected to make his next court appearance on November 26, 2019.