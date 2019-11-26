Latest update November 26th, 2019 12:59 AM

Agricola execution…Relative of injured teen denies altercation allegations

Nov 26, 2019

…Claims grandson was innocent bystander

The grandfather of the 15-year-old injured in Saturday’s execution-style killing of an Agricola resident has denied that the teen was involved in any altercation with the shooters, as was reported.

Injured: 15-year-old Daniel Webster

Police has said that the teen, Daniel Webster, and Seon Bobb, allegedly had an altercation with two suspects called ‘Plucking’ and ‘Big Life’, which resulted in them being shot.
Webster was shot to his right side shoulder while Bobb, who was shot below the chin, succumbed to his injuries.
However, the teen grandfather, Collin Forde, refuted these allegations and claims that his grandson was merely ‘an innocent bystander’.
According to him, the teen of Lot 105 Third Street, Agricola, was returning home from a cancelled football game with another friend when the incident occurred.
“His friends had to call me to beg for him to go to the game and like the game cancel and they was coming back to Third Street when this thing happen but he ain’t had no problem with these guys. I don’t think he even know the guy that was shot.”
“It publish as though this child deh in some gang or something. This is a child; he going to school,” Forde relayed. He further stated that the teen is cleared from danger and is currently recovering.
So far, police have arrested one 30-year-old suspect for the shooting while still on the hunt for the aforementioned suspected shooters.
The shooting is suspected to be related to an ongoing gang war between two groups in the troubled community.
According to reports received, one gang member had gone against the orders of another individual, who had asked that bandits discontinue targeting Agricola residents, since that individual had a relative who had started a business in the community. The gang members also reportedly had disputes over the sharing of stolen items.
Investigations are continuing.

