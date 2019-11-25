Latest update November 25th, 2019 12:58 AM

Trigger-happy security guard fired

– discharged shotgun as colleagues cheered him on

By Shikema Dey

Sheriff Security Services has taken swift action against a trigger happy security guard who was caught on camera recklessly firing his weapon while on duty, as his colleagues cheered him on.
A senior security official at the company confirmed to Kaieteur News that the guard was fired on the spot as soon as the company viewed video of the incident, which was widely circulated online yesterday.

The grinning guard preparing to shoot

The security guard shooting into the air

The CSO stressed that “this is not what Sheriff stands for. I don’t know what got into his head.”
He is also likely to be charged for the indiscriminate use of a firearm, since the company handed over all relevant information to the police.
The security guards who were present at the time and who appeared to have cheered their colleague on, may also face similar disciplinary action.
The official said that the dismissed employee, who is in his twenties, is a former member of the Guyana Defence Force.
He had been screened prior to his employment and also underwent a training stint with the Guyana Police Force before being cleared to carry a firearm.
In the video posted on Facebook, the security guard, clad in black, was seen telling his colleges to ‘cork their ears’ as he geared to fire the company-issued shotgun.
The security guard fired one shot while his friends could be heard in the background saying “customs hot…daz how the thugs does wuk…six!”
The video is said to have been made about a month ago. It only surfaced when his friends posted it on social media to celebrate the disgraced guard’s birthday.

