Tribute paid to Rev John Smith as his church celebrates 176 years

Melodious singing yesterday rang through the building of the Smith Memorial Congregational Church as it celebrated 176 years of existence. Tribute was also paid to Reverend John Smith, in whose memory the church was erected.

The celebration took place under the theme: “Let us not be weary in well doing”. The theme was derived from a biblical scripture which can be found in Galatians chapter six, verses nine.

While persons gathered from far and near to take part in the celebrations they were treated to much singing, scripture readings and a biblical sermon. It was also noted that two other churches also celebrated over 100 years of worshipping.

History of

Reverend John Smith

Deacon Floyd Scott provided the gathering with a brief history on the life and death of Reverend John Smith.

The late Reverend Smith was born on June 27, 1790 in Northamptonshire, a county in the East midlands of England. He received his early education only at Sunday school, and trained to be a baker, after which he applied to be a missionary. Smith later married Jane Godden.

Reverend Smith was then sent out by the London Missionary Society (LMS) to succeed the Reverend John Wray, at Bethel Chapel at Le Ressouvenir, East Coast Demerara.

With his wife, Reverend Smith journeyed to the County of Demerara from Liverpool, England. The couple arrived on February 23, 1817. He began his work in that very year and like his predecessor, Wray, Smith gave instructions to the slaves. The slaves were taught to read the Bible and Catechism.

Reverend Smith, as in the case of John Wray, did much to lay the foundation of schooling and education for their congregation. He was even threatened by the Governor of the colony at that time that he would be banished if he continued teaching the slaves.

In February of 1823 the Bethel Chapel had a congregation of 800 persons.

Because of his work, the plantocracy in Demerara disliked him. Therefore, it was of no surprise that when the East Coast Demerara Slave Insurrection broke out on August 18, 1823, the anger of the colonist was directed towards him.

The reverend was immediately arrested and charged for inciting the slaves to rebel.

He was tried by Court Martial, found guilty on November 24, 1823 largely on fabricated evidence and sentenced to death by hanging.

Although known to be in bad health, the Reverend was removed from a common jail and placed in a room on the ground floor beneath which was stagnant water.

When it was obvious that his death was near only then he was removed to an upper floor.

After a slight improvement of his health, Reverend Smith died on February 6, 1824.

As a last insult to the dead, his grave was demolished to remove his memory. Based on the circumstances surrounding his death, Smith subsequently came to be known as the ‘Demerara Martyr’.

History of the church

Despite the horrors Reverend Smith went through, his memory still lived on in the hearts and minds of those who loved him and whose lives he would have impacted.

On November 24, 1843, exactly 20 years after the date on which Reverend Smith was sentenced to death, Smith Memorial Church was opened as a tribute to the work and suffering that he had to endure on behalf of his deacons, members and other followers.

The Church is situated on the south eastern shoulder of Brickdam, Georgetown. As all church alters are known to be constructed in the east, the construction of the Smith Memorial Congregational was done from north to south.

This was done as an intended protest in support of Reverend Smith.

Other persons of interest were Quamina, a slave and senior deacon at Bethel Chapel; his son, Jack Gladstone, and all the other slaves who suffered death for the role they allegedly played during the 1823 uprising, which had as its goal, the freedom of the slaves.

The church has been deemed a heritage site since 2010 by the Guyana National Trust.