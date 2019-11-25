Over 2000 sign petition to stop cutting down of historic Mabaruma trees

Over 2000 persons have signed a petition to stop the cutting down of the historic rubber trees of Philbert Pierre Avenue in the Mabaruma Region One.

As of last evening, the petition garnered 2069 signatures. Residents are seeking 2500 signatures.

Social activist and organiser of the petition Sherlina Nageer noted that, as of November 21, the ‘Save the Rubber Trees of Mabaruma’ petition with signatures and comments from over 1000 persons was delivered to the Deputy Mayor, Ms. Carolyn Robinson and Deputy Town Clerk, Ms. Maria Basheer.

“Both officials graciously heard our views and shared their own. They are aware of the depth of feeling that persons have for these trees and desirous of making the best decision for their community. We were grateful for the opportunity to dialogue and remain hopeful that a satisfactory solution will soon be arrived at that will accommodate both those who want to see the trees remain standing as well as those desirous of a new road.”

“Sincere thanks to all of you who took time to sign and share this petition. It is heartening to see that so many other Guyanese and friends of Guyana care so deeply about safeguarding our environment,” the organizer said.

The petition posted on change .org was started by the environmentally conscious activist who became alarmed at reports that the historic trees are under threat of being cut down to expand the roadway.

According to the information, the iconic rubber trees are over a hundred years old and located along a section of the roadway called ‘Philbert Pierre Avenue in Mabaruma.

Further it said a proposal to cut down the trees by engineers of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure was initially met with some objection from residents.

However, there were those in favor of felling the trees and re-planting rubber tree elsewhere.

The petition in favour of keeping the old trees stressed nonetheless that they are necessary for human survival because they produce oxygen and absorb harmful carbon dioxide. “These trees are providing a very important public service. However, science has shown that on a tree by tree basis, elderly trees like the Philbert Pierre rubber trees of Mabaruma are carbon “vacuums”, absorbing more carbon than younger trees.”

It is imperative that these trees be safeguarded and not destroyed in order to expand the roadway.”

As such, the petition called on the Mayor of Mabaruma, the Minister of Communities, the Minister of Public Infrastructure, the project engineer(2), and all other relevant authorities to find an alternate route and/or build around these trees and save the rubber trees of Philbert Pierre Avenue.