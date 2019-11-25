One oil company uses more internet bandwidth than all of Guyana used three years ago

…as GTT’s demand grows 500% in two years—Nedd

By Gary Eleazar

The oil and gas industry in Guyana directly uses more internet bandwidth than the entire country used, just three years ago.

That’s the startling revelation made recently by Chief Executive Officer (GIPEX) Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT), Justin Nedd.

In fact just one of the companies is currently utilizing more than the country had used at that time.

Nedd gave the disclosure during a press engagement at the conclusion of the recently concluded, Guyana International Petroleum Exhibition and Business Summit (GIPEX) 2019.

Venued at the Marriott Hotel, the activity saw in attendance hundreds of oil and gas executives engaging in networking and investment forays and Nedd was asked to provide some insight into the impact the sector has had on GTT’s operation and its ability to absorb the new demands, given the pace with which the industry is being developed.

Nedd told media operatives that the company has in fact seen a ballooning of the demand for internet bandwidth—500 per cent in two years.

According to the GTT official, he is optimistic that “we haven’t reached full capacity yet,” in reference to the increase in demand for internet bandwidth, as additional companies come on board servicing the oil and gas sector.

He noted that with the roll out of fibre optic in previous years, to better service a broader population, the company would have already positioned itself to a point where the oil companies entering the market—such as ExxonMobil and others—are comfortable with the level of service being provided.

According to the Company CEO, “what we see is, it’s now developing and I know many of the companies are looking to, once they start producing, (to) look at those production numbers, (and) send them to data centers outside of Guyana, so I don’t think we have reached full capacity yet.

However, I do see it coming very fast.”

Speaking to imminence of first oil, he noted that “once those things come on stream, you need to transport that data from the rigs to onshore and sometimes further, say to Houston (Texas) and without naming our specific clients, we have seen a steady increase in demand for data from the oil and gas.”

Explaining his supposition, Nedd said “…let’s say three, four years ago the entire country used say 10/15 gigs (gigabytes) of data, today I talk to some of the players in the industry and they are asking for 20 gigs—one operator…More than what the country used three years ago.”

He told media operatives “we have seen an exponential growth in the use of data as we roll out more fiber optic service.”

Declining to speculate on long term growth in demand using the current trends, Nedd posited “If someone told me three years ago that we would have seen a 500 per cent growth… So 500 percent over the last two years is phenomenal. “

Speaking to the company’s ability to deliver, he said, “…in terms of capacity, we could be 300/400 gigs in the next two years but we are absolutely prepared for it.”

Asked to divulge whether there has been any other spike in demand trends from across any other industries discerned, Nedd said, “basically all ships rise with the tide, so to point out a particular sector, that’s tough…I am seeing demand coming from everywhere.”