Marcus Keiler wins feature event at Diamond Mineral Water cycle meet

By Zaheer Mohamed

Marcus Keiler turned in an outstanding performance to win the feature event at the 20th annual Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) Diamond Mineral Water cycle road race which was contested yesterday at West Demerara and East Bank Essequibo.

Keiler took an early lead in the race which started at Schoonord, West Bank Demerara, and was joined up front by a few others, including Curtis Dey, Walter Grant-Stuart, Deeraj Garbarran and Jamaul John.

But as the event progressed along the West Coast of Demerara, the leaders were joined by other cyclists as the race gathered momentum. The cyclists battled their way up to Bushy Park, East Bank Essequibo and while on their way back to the point of origin for the climax, Keiler and a few others managed to break away from the pack in steaming hot conditions. The battle for first place came down to a sprint among the leaders and Keiler overpowered his rivals to win the title in a time of one hour, 45.50 seconds.

Curtis Dey took the runner up spot, while Walter Grant -Stuart finished in third position. Deeraj Garbarran placed fourth followed by Jamaul John and Michael Anthony. Andre Green and Garbarran won two primes each, while there was one each for Anthony, Kennard Moses and Junior Niles. 29 cyclists started the race.

Ian Jackson took the top podium spot in the Veterans category, while Kwame Ridley placed second and Alex Mendes finished third.

Patrick Alphonso won the Mountain bike category and Jamall Coppel took the runner up position.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport following the event, Keiler admitted it was a tough race and he had to give it his best shot.

“I wasn’t too confident going into the race, I just tried to stay up front and I managed to execute well.”

“Credit must go to the other cyclists, they did well, it was not an easy race, but I must thank the Almighty for coming out successful.”

He said it’s good to finish the season on a high as the win will boost his confidence a great lot for the new season.