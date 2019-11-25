Macorp CEO Escarraga wins in ‘Spa’tacular Fashion on Saturday

Nothing could dampen the spirits of many of the top golfers in Guyana eager to enjoy the fabulously conditioned grounds of the LGC, and the results showed dominance by Macorp CEO Guillermo Escarraga with a tournament low score of 84/65/19 in the 19-28 Flight. Not to be outdone, fellow Macorp executive Miguel Oviedo shot 97/70/27 to place third – he also won the Nearest to Pin Award. Meanwhile, in one of his best rounds of the year, veteran golfer Maurice Solomon produced 93/67/26 to take second place with Bholawram Deo scoring 91/72/19 to round out the top four.

In the 10-18 Flight, Mike Gayadin, coming back from injuries, crushed the competition with a score of 80/68/12 to win both the Best Net and Gross prizes. He was followed by Dr Joaan Deo (85/70) who won the tie for 2ndplace from Ravindra Harry (also 85/70). Bridgelall Harry (86/71/15) and Dr Philbert London (89/71/18) completed the top five in the group. The Longest Drive prize was won by Parmanand ‘Max’ Persaud of this group.

In the 0-9 ‘championship’ Flight, the battle was fierce as veteran golfers Alfred Mentore 81/72/9 and Patrick Prashad 80/72/8 locked horns to tie scores with Mentore, a former Guyana Open champion and now current Georgetown Deputy Mayor, winning the Best Net on the countback. Patrick won the Best Gross prize. According to Mentore, “The early morning rains slowed the course and the greens a bit, however, I did play well all around and am glad to record that my performance was the best in my Flight.” Club President Aleem Hussain (82/73/9), former Guyana Open champion Mike Mangal (83/75) and overseas member Jaipaul Suknanan (85/76/9) rounded out the top five in this0-9category.

Assisting with the presentation of prizes to the winners on behalf of the Spas, were former Club President Brian Hackett, longtime member Ian Gouveia, and visiting golfer Peter Lekkerkert from Sao Paulo, Brazil who was playing for the first time in Guyana and represented himself well to shoot a net 86.

The Annual Spas & Beauty Treatment Tournament was created by the LGC President in 2018 and this year featured prizes from three of Guyana’s top Spas – Nayelli, Healing Waters and Vivaanta Ayurvedic Spas. LGC President thanked the companies for their generous contributions and urged the members and winners to take full advantage of the prizes and services provided by the sponsors.

Nayelli Salon & Spa located at 211 New Market Street, North Cummingsburg, Georgetown, Guyana, Phone 592-226-2124, offers a wide variety of top Spa experiences, including individual, parties, showers and customized services and caters to all needs from hair treatment and styling to pedicures and everything in-between.

Healing Waters Spa at the Ramada Princess International Hotel, Lot ‘BX’ Block ‘Z’, Plantation Providence Public Road, East Bank Demerara, Guyana, Phone 592 265 7495, also offers world- class services of all types of treatments and beauty care packages.

Vivaanta Ayurvedic Spa & Hair Salon, at Lot 3 Church Street, Georgetown, Guyana. Phone 660-0333 / 663-0021 provides exotic healing treatments, massages and a wide variety of options for all types of body beauty needs.

”Despite the onset of the rainy season, it is obvious that the work done to the course by Macorp under the supervision of Mike Gayadin is paying off,” said Mr. Hussain. “We have been able to play golf with just 4 days of weather related interruption in two years, a testament to what can be done with vision and cooperation.”

Visitors are always welcome to the Lusignan Golf Club, and may find more details on the Lusignan Golf Club Facebook page or by calling 592-220-5660 for information. The newly erected lighted driving range, sponsored by the Macorp group, is available for practice, and the Club makes available free lessons / coaching sessions and equipment for beginners to learn the game. Golf carts are also available for rental.