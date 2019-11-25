Letter to the Sports Editor Attitude of some Windies players leave much to be desired

Latest update November 25th, 2019 12:58 AM
Dear Editor,
Before the recent series against Afghanistan, recently appointed West Indies white ball captain Pollard hadn’t played a proper ODI game for quite a while, and goodness me he needs all the practice he can get.
Regional super 50 is being played now but instead of coming home and be a part, he has seen it fit to journey to Abu Dhabi and play “bat up and ketch” – what an example.
That was the main problem affecting West Indies over the last 10 years – certain ‘star boys” only being available for Windies duty when there are no T20 (or T10) tournaments around the world.
Yours faithfully,
Trevor Charles
