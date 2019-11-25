Letter to the Sports Editor Attitude of some Windies players leave much to be desired

Dear Editor,

Before the recent series against Afghanistan, recently appointed West Indies white ball captain Pollard hadn’t played a proper ODI game for quite a while, and goodness me he needs all the practice he can get.

Regional super 50 is being played now but instead of coming home and be a part, he has seen it fit to journey to Abu Dhabi and play “bat up and ketch” – what an example.

That was the main problem affecting West Indies over the last 10 years – certain ‘star boys” only being available for Windies duty when there are no T20 (or T10) tournaments around the world.

Yours faithfully,

Trevor Charles