Intent was again lacking laments Coach Crandon

A record opening partnership between Chanderpaul Hemraj who scored an even century from 116 balls with six fours and five sixes and Tagenarine Chanderpaul who reached the boundary four times in his 100-ball 64 spearheaded the Jaguars to 294-8 in 50 overs against the Windwards Volcanoes.

A quick-fire 52 from Raymon Rifer from 33 balls with two fours and four sixes added to the Jaguars reaching the highest total in Zone ‘B’.

But last Saturday night against the Red Force Reifer was missing to attend his wedding in Barbados, Chanderpaul returned to his ‘Standard Operations procedure’ of blocking and trying to sweep his way out of the hole he had dug himself into.

Skipper Leon Johnson again threw his wicket with a ‘big’ shot, Chris Barnwell drove too early and was taken at short cover to suffer a rare failure this season, while Anthony Bramble departed for one and after 26 overs the score was 78-5.

“Our batsmen need to play smarter and take more responsibility. We started poorly in the power play and didn’t play well in the middle overs. The intent to score was again lacking,” Head Coach Esuan Crandon lamented.

“We didn’t exhort any sort of pressure on the Trinidad bowling attack until the last power play we had a little flow and momentum and was able to finish on 218,” added the Berbician.

An unbeaten 97 from 93 balls decorated with six fours and four sixes from Johnathon Foo made it appear as if he was batting on a different pitch from what the order batted on.

“Again Foo played a well composed innings to get us to a respectable total in the end. He didn’t receive enough support from the other batsmen who we expect to do the bulk of scoring for us,” said Crandon.

Jason Mohammed was dropped by Motie on one and Bravo was given a life by Barnwell on 25 and they both cashed in with 165-run stand.

“We managed to fight in the field with the ball the bowlers were able to take early wickets and put pressure on the Red Force, but we missed two crucial catching opportunities which would’ve probably make a huge difference in the chase.

We knew Bravo and Mohammed was the key to the Trinidad’s batting and we needed to take at least one of those opportunities,” Crandon continued.

The Jaguars face the USA in their final game today.

“We have one game to play and it’s a must win game for us if we are to feature in the semi-final. We have to take care of our bit and allow the other game to take its course,” Crandon said.

Crandon informed that Reifer was granted permission by CGI to miss the match and will be available for today’s match. (Sean Devers in Trinidad)