Inaugural Rio Indoor Street-ball Championship…. Sparta Boss, Gold is Money, Rio All-Stars, Leopold Street and Bent Street advance

Sparta Boss, Gold is Money, Rio All-Stars, Leopold Street and Bent Street earned elimination berths in the Inaugural Rio Indoor Street-ball Championship on Saturday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

Sparta Boss downed Alexander Village 3-1. Gregory Richardson, Ryan Hackett and Nicholas MacArthur scored in the fifth, seventh and 11th minute respectively,

For the loser Kacy John scored in the eighth minute. Similarly Gold is Money squeaked past Sophia 1-0. Josiah Charles netted in the eighth minute.

Meanwhile, Rio All-Stars blanked Spot-7 by a 5-0 scoreline. Kelsey Benjamin netted a double in the sixth and 12th minute, while Job Caesar, Jermin Junior and Andrew Murray scored in the ninth, 16th and 18th minutes respectively.

Leopold Street dismissed Ol Skool 5-1. Dorwin George scored a hat-trick in the eighth, ninth and 18th minutes, while Mark Jhalu and Darren Benjamin scored in the fourth and seventh minute respectively.

For the loser, Timothy Thomas netted in the 13th minute. Bent Street crushed BV 5-0. Colin Nelson smashed a helmet-trick in the fifth, seventh, 12th and 16th minutes, while Pernell Schultz netted in the ninth minute.

In other results, Albouystown crushed Stabroek Ballers 4-1, while Gaza Squad and Island All-Stars battled to a 1-1 draw. The tournament continues on Thursday at the same venue.

Complete Results

Game-1

Island All-Stars-1 vs Gaza Squad-1

Gaza Scorer

Derwin Bourne-3rd

Island Scorer

O. McHerty-8th

Game-2

Rio All-Stars-5 vs Spot-7-0

Kelsey Benjamin-6th and 12th

Job Caesar-9th

Jermin Junior-16th

Andrew Murray-18th

Game-3

Stabroek Ballers-1 vs Albouystown-4

Albouystown Scorers

Moses Grittens-8th and 12th

Lennox Cort-15th and 19th

Stabroek Scorer

Kemo Lawrence-5th

Game-4

Leopold Street-5 vs Ol Skool-1

Leopold Scorers

Dorwin George-8th, 9th and 18th

Mark Jhalu-4th

Darren Benjamin-7th

Ol Skool Scorer

Timothy Thomas-13th

Game-5

BV-0 vs Bent Street-5

Colin Nelson-5th, 7th, 12th and 16th

Pernell Schultz-9th

Game-6

Gold is Money-1 vs Sophia-0

Josiah Charles-8th

Game-7

Sparta Boss-3 vs Alexander Village-1

Sparta Scorers

Gregory Richardson-5th

Ryan Hackett-7th

Nicholas MacArthur-11th

Alexander Scorer

Kacy John-8th

Point Standings

Group-A

Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.

Rio All-Stars 3 3 0 0 10 0 +10 9

Back Circle 3 2 1 0 6 3 +3 6

Spot-7 3 1 2 0 2 9 -7 3

Group-B

Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.

Leopold St 2 2 0 0 8 2 +6 6

Tiger Bay 2 1 1 0 4 4 0 3

Broad St 2 1 1 0 3 4 -1 3

Ol Skool 2 0 2 0 3 8 -5 0

Group-C

Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.

Sparta 3 3 0 0 13 1 +12 9

Kingston 3 1 1 1 5 6 -1 4

Alex Village 3 1 1 1 3 4 -1 4

Melanie 3 0 3 0 0 10 -10 0

Group-D

Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.

Bent St 2 2 0 0 9 1 +8 6

BV 2 1 1 0 4 6 -2 3

Avocado 2 1 1 0 3 4 -1 3

LA Ballers 2 0 2 0 1 6 -5 0

Group-E

Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.

Showstoppers 2 2 0 0 11 4 +7 6

Future 2 1 1 0 7 7 0 3

Albouystown 2 1 1 0 6 7 -1 3

Stabroek 2 0 2 0 3 9 -6 0

Group-F

Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.

Gold-is-Money 3 3 0 0 12 3 +9 9

Sophia 3 2 1 0 5 2 +3 6

Island 3 0 2 1 5 10 -5 1

Gaza Squad 3 0 2 1 1 8 -7 1