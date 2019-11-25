Inaugural Rio Indoor Street-ball Championship…. Sparta Boss, Gold is Money, Rio All-Stars, Leopold Street and Bent Street advance

Latest update November 25th, 2019 12:58 AM
Sparta Boss, Gold is Money, Rio All-Stars, Leopold Street and Bent Street earned elimination berths in the Inaugural Rio Indoor Street-ball Championship on Saturday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.
Sparta Boss downed Alexander Village 3-1. Gregory Richardson, Ryan Hackett and Nicholas MacArthur scored in the fifth, seventh and 11th minute respectively,
For the loser Kacy John scored in the eighth minute. Similarly Gold is Money squeaked past Sophia 1-0. Josiah Charles netted in the eighth minute.
Meanwhile, Rio All-Stars blanked Spot-7 by a 5-0 scoreline. Kelsey Benjamin netted a double in the sixth and 12th minute, while Job Caesar, Jermin Junior and Andrew Murray scored in the ninth, 16th and 18th minutes respectively.
Leopold Street dismissed Ol Skool 5-1. Dorwin George scored a hat-trick in the eighth, ninth and 18th minutes, while Mark Jhalu and Darren Benjamin scored in the fourth and seventh minute respectively.
For the loser, Timothy Thomas netted in the 13th minute. Bent Street crushed BV 5-0. Colin Nelson smashed a helmet-trick in the fifth, seventh, 12th and 16th minutes, while Pernell Schultz netted in the ninth minute.
In other results, Albouystown crushed Stabroek Ballers 4-1, while Gaza Squad and Island All-Stars battled to a 1-1 draw. The tournament continues on Thursday at the same venue.
Complete Results
Game-1
Island All-Stars-1 vs Gaza Squad-1
Gaza Scorer
Derwin Bourne-3rd
Island Scorer
O. McHerty-8th
Game-2
Rio All-Stars-5 vs Spot-7-0
Kelsey Benjamin-6th and 12th
Job Caesar-9th
Jermin Junior-16th
Andrew Murray-18th
Game-3
Stabroek Ballers-1 vs Albouystown-4
Albouystown Scorers
Moses Grittens-8th and 12th
Lennox Cort-15th and 19th
Stabroek Scorer
Kemo Lawrence-5th
Game-4
Leopold Street-5 vs Ol Skool-1
Leopold Scorers
Dorwin George-8th, 9th and 18th
Mark Jhalu-4th
Darren Benjamin-7th
Ol Skool Scorer
Timothy Thomas-13th
Game-5
BV-0 vs Bent Street-5
Colin Nelson-5th, 7th, 12th and 16th
Pernell Schultz-9th
Game-6
Gold is Money-1 vs Sophia-0
Josiah Charles-8th
Game-7
Sparta Boss-3 vs Alexander Village-1
Sparta Scorers
Gregory Richardson-5th
Ryan Hackett-7th
Nicholas MacArthur-11th
Alexander Scorer
Kacy John-8th
Point Standings
Group-A
Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.
Rio All-Stars 3 3 0 0 10 0 +10 9
Back Circle 3 2 1 0 6 3 +3 6
Spot-7 3 1 2 0 2 9 -7 3
Group-B
Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.
Leopold St 2 2 0 0 8 2 +6 6
Tiger Bay 2 1 1 0 4 4 0 3
Broad St 2 1 1 0 3 4 -1 3
Ol Skool 2 0 2 0 3 8 -5 0
Group-C
Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.
Sparta 3 3 0 0 13 1 +12 9
Kingston 3 1 1 1 5 6 -1 4
Alex Village 3 1 1 1 3 4 -1 4
Melanie 3 0 3 0 0 10 -10 0
Group-D
Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.
Bent St 2 2 0 0 9 1 +8 6
BV 2 1 1 0 4 6 -2 3
Avocado 2 1 1 0 3 4 -1 3
LA Ballers 2 0 2 0 1 6 -5 0
Group-E
Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.
Showstoppers 2 2 0 0 11 4 +7 6
Future 2 1 1 0 7 7 0 3
Albouystown 2 1 1 0 6 7 -1 3
Stabroek 2 0 2 0 3 9 -6 0
Group-F
Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.
Gold-is-Money 3 3 0 0 12 3 +9 9
Sophia 3 2 1 0 5 2 +3 6
Island 3 0 2 1 5 10 -5 1
Gaza Squad 3 0 2 1 1 8 -7 1
