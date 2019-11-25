Govt. promises to address spike in crime, trade concerns affecting Linden businesses

Government has promised Linden business owners that they will address their complaints about a spike in crime and trade concerns in their community.

Several business owners had expressed concerns over an increase in burglaries and robberies, They had also complained about the influx of Chinese operators, whose presence is adversely affecting their trade.

On Wednesday, Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan and Minister of Business Haimraj Rajkumar met with 118 business people in the mining town to ventilate these issues.

The meeting was organized by the recently formed support group of Linden businessmen.

There has reportedly been a spate of robberies and breakages to small, medium and large businesses in the region.

A representative of the group told Kaieteur News that the organization was formed after bandits robbed another businessman of a substantial amount of cash and valuables in front his home.

“This happened just last week, and we as business people have become fed up that nothing is being done about it. The police are either not equipped or not working to get the situation under control,” the representative said.

The businessman disclosed that they are setting up a vigilante group.

“We are also working to get surveillance cameras installed to increase the level of security.”

In addition he said that the group will open a fund to help persons in difficult situations, such as the businessman, who was robbed last week.

“We were able to give him a cheque to get him started again.”

Concern was raised at the influx of Chinese businesses in Linden at the meeting with the Ministers.

Kaieteur News understands that dozens of Chinese stores have opened in Linden within the past few years.

“The Chinese are coming in with the cheap goods but they have no restrictions as they are not required to pay taxes,” the businessman explained

“So we have asked the Minister of Business to look into the issue of tax payments.

“Because when costumers buy at the Chinese stores they don’t get receipts, because the Chinese don’t have to account to the GRA; but local businesses must give receipts because we have to account to GRA for every sale. It is unfair for us local to pay taxes and not the Chinese”

Added to this, was the problem of being unable to access better loans and grants.

“The Minister made a commitment to have the Small Business Bureau reach out to small businesses in Linden,” he added.

“This was not a political meeting. We are hoping to get help from whichever group and party responds.

“So far, we are satisfied with the response and the turn out from the community. Linden is under pressure. The people need assistance from whoever can help bring change to our situation.”

Prominent Lindener and Patron of the group, Dr. Vincent Adams, also stressed that the meeting was one where the business people in Linden had the opportunity to speak directly to the Ministers.

Adams noted that he is in full support of the initiative.

“As a native of Linden, I am in support of any initiative that will ensure that Lindeners benefit.”

He said that he is pleased that both Ministers gave their commitment to ensure their concerns are addressed.

Earlier this year, the police ‘E’ division (Linden-Kwakwani) announced that there was a reported spike in robberies, gang- related shootings and other serious crimes in the mining town.

The police said that they were closely monitoring incidences of escalating gang-related violence in the jurisdiction.

The Division recorded an increase in serious crimes for the period January to August 2018, as compared to the same period in 2017.

According to the statistics, offences such as murder, robbery, break and enter and larceny, rape and burglary have so far all recorded increases in the Division for 2018.

However, the stats pointed to an improvement in clear up rapes (cases which were brought before the court).