Govt. appoints 15 boards of directors

Minister of State, Dawn Hastings, on behalf of Cabinet, has approved the appointment of 15 boards of directors.

For the Bank of Guyana, the appointments of Sharon Roopchand-Edwards, Rawle Lucas, Patrick Kendall and Maurice Odle are as members, with varying periods. Chairman, Gobind Ganga; Deputy Chairman, Leslie Glenn; and non-voting participant, Sonya Roopnauth have been appointed by virtue of posts they currently hold, as Governor and Deputy Governor of the Bank of Guyana, and as Budget Director, respectively.

All other boards have been appointed for one year, with effect from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020.

For the Board of Directors of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Dean of the School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation (SEBI) will chair that Board, consisting of members Gobind Ganga, Godfrey Statia, Sonya Roopnauth, Lennox Benjamin and Shabaki Fernandes.

The Privatisation Board will be chaired by businessman Keith Chomondeley.

Skeldon Energy Incorporated will be chaired by Colvin Heath-London.

The Investment Promotion Council will be chaired by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Business. That position is currently held by Rajdai Jagarnauth.

The Lottery Control Commission will be chaired by Jacob Rambarran.

The Guyana Oil Company (GUYOIL) will be chaired by Mark Bender.

The Guyana National Shipping Corporation (GNSC) will be chaired by Lance Carberry.

The Bureau of Statistics will be chaired by Fritz McLean.

The Dependents’ Pension Fund will be chaired by Jennifer Chapman.

The Linden Enterprise Network (LEN) will be chaired by Orrin Gordon.

The Atlantic Hotel Incorporated (AHI) and Property Holdings Incorporated will both be chaired by Hughley Nelson.

National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) will be chaired by Dr. Maurice Odle.

The National Insurance Scheme (NIS) will be chaired by John Seeram.

The notice of these appointments was published in a November 23, 2019 edition of The Official Gazette.

Caretaker Government

The Cabinet has appointed boards previously, following its defeat in the National Assembly by a vote of No Confidence, and a consequential order by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) that it is in a Caretaker status. Former Attorney General and Opposition Member of Parliament, Anil Nandlall, has criticised these appointments, positing that it is an arrogant defiance of the Constitution and the Caribbean Court’s ruling.