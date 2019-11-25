Agricola execution…Gangs reportedly at war over sharing of loot, targeting of residents

Police have detained one man and are seeking two others for last Saturday’s execution-style killing of 24 year old Agricola resident Seon Bobb and wounding of 15-year old Daniel Webster.

Police identified the suspected shooters by the aliases ‘Plucking,’ and ‘Big Life’. The man in custody is a 30-year-old from Brutus Street, Agricola.

Police said that at around 18.39 hrs on Saturday, Bobb and Webster had an altercation with ‘Plucking,’ and ‘Big Life’ in Caesar Street, Agricola.

It is alleged that ‘Plucking,’ and ‘Big Life’, who both had handguns, discharged several rounds at Bobb and Webster. Bobb was shot below the chin, while Webster was shot to the right side. They were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where Bobb was pronounced dead on arrival.

Webster’s condition is listed as serious, police said. He reportedly attends the St. Mary’s High School.

Initial reports indicated that the gunmen were on bicycles.

In a response eerily reminiscent of the ‘crime wave’ era, police searched several areas yesterday but found no trace of the suspects.

Saturday’s violence appears to stem from ongoing disputes between rival gangs in the troubled community.

According to one report, one gang member had gone against the orders of another individual, who had asked that bandits discontinue targeting Agricola residents, since that individual had a relative who had started a business in the community.

The gang members also reportedly had disputes over the sharing of stolen items.

The executed Seon Bobb is said to be a cousin of 23-year-old O’Neil Jeffrey, of Second Street, Agricola, who was badly beaten by gunmen on Thursday.

Jeffrey is believed to be in hiding. Reports are that he escaped from the hospital.

In December 20, 2018, Bobb narrowly survived a similar attack after a man with whom he had a dispute killed his close friend, 34-year-old Kacey Da Silva, called Da Silva and ‘Presser’, of Remus Street, Agricola.

It is unclear whether the two incidents are connected.

Police had said back then that the suspect, known as ‘Home Alone’, had gotten into a fight in Second Street, Agricola, and Da Silva and Bobb had laughed after the man got the worst of the exchange.

The beaten man’s brother, known as ‘Gudgie’, reportedly then gave the suspect a handgun, with which he shot Da Silva and Bobb.

Da Silva was pronounced dead on arrival at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, while Bobb was admitted at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

The suspects, ‘Home Alone’ and ‘Gudgie’ were never charged.