Colonial Medical Super50 Cup…. Jaguars backed into a corner but can still squeeze into semis

By Sean Devers in Trinidad

It has come to one last throw of the dice for the Guyana Jaguars when they face-off with USA in their final group stage match today at the Brian Lara Academy.

It is said that a wounded Jaguar is at its most dangerous and the Jaguars, with some inconsistent cricket, have backed themselves into a corner but can still squeeze into the Semi-finals which will be contested on Thursday and Friday at the Brian Lara Academy.

But first they must beat cellar dwellers the USA who have just managed one win and hope that points leaders T&T Red Force (24) beat second placed West Indies Emerging Players (18) to give Jaguars (16) a spot in the semi-finals.

So even if Jaguars beat the USA tonight, their faith is still in Red Force hands and a depressing statistic for Guyanese fans is that it was the Emerging Players who handed the Red Force their only defeat in this tournament in the first half.

It’s the middle of rainy season here and if Guyana beat the USA and rain washes out the Red Force/ Emerging players at the Queen’s Park Oval, the Red Force will get two points from a washed out game and move to 26 points.

However, both the Jaguars and the Emerging players will be tied on 20 points and will go to head to head which stands at 1-1 for both teams.

Next on the list is net-run rate. This will favour the Emerging Players since the Jaguars’ net run rate of -0.017 is the lowest among all teams in both zones except the USA.

The turtle pace batting of in particular Chanderpaul, Kemol Savory, Johnson and surprisingly Hemraj has meant that the Jaguars have faced the most dot balls in the tournament and of the batsman, only Foo (293 runs at strike rate of 107.32) have a strike of 100.

Barnwell, Jaguars’ leading runs scorer with 297 runs, is striking at 97.37, while Raymon Reifer has a strike rate of 87.42.

So slow has Chanderpaul and Savory been batting that they are the only players in the Jaguars team with a strike rate of under 50, which is far from good enough for limited overs cricket.

So simply put, barring rain which has been forecast for today, the Jaguars must beat the USA and Red Force has to defeat Emerging Players for Guyana to advance to the semis.

The Jaguars should reshuffle their batting order and maybe open with Anthony Bramble and Hemraj and give Bramble the freedom to play his shots in the power-play overs, with Barnwell, Johnson, Foo, Reifer, Renaldo Ali-Mohammed, Ramaal Lewis, Veerasammy Permaul, Gudakesh Motie and Nial Smith in that order.

Only Xavier Marshall, the former Jamaican Test batsman, has two half centuries and fellow Jamaican Steven Taylor has the other fifty for USA.

No other batsman, including Guyanese Akshay Homraj, who has done a good job behind the stumps, has reached 120 runs.

Karima Gore is their leading wicket taker with nine scalps and will look for support from Skipper Saurabh Netravalkar, 37-year-old Elmore Howard Hutchinson and the Aussie pair of pacers in Ian Gabriel Holland and Cameron Stevenson, while left arm spinner Nosthusha Kenjige give them spin options.

Both matches today are Day/Night games and commence at 13:30hrs.