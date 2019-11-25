C’bean Boxing C/Ships in Trinidad… Team Guyana to start one-week Camp tomorrow

The highly awaited Caribbean Boxing Championships is set for December 4-9 at the Pleasantville Sports Complex in South Trinidad and Guyana are the defending Champions.

The Guyanese boxers, who are expected to depart Guyana on the morning of December 4, will commence a one-week training starting tomorrow.

The encampment is being held even though the Guyana Amateur Boxing Association (GABA) is yet to hear from Government regarding the scope of its support for the trip to Trinidad and Tobago.

The GABA has named a team of 22 for the Caribbean Championships including Caribbean Junior female champions Abiola and Alesha Jackman.

GABA President Steve Ninvalle said that he remains optimistic of a full team representing Guyana following a phone call with Sports Minister George Norton on Friday. Team Guyana will be led by elite Caribbean Champions middleweight Desmond Amsterdam and Bantamweight Keevin Allicock. (Sean Devers)