Businessman who allegedly boasted cops can’t arrest him to be charged

A Bartica businessman who was reportedly recorded saying that he is a “badman” and cannot be arrested by the police will face court on Wednesday.

On Wednesday last at a bar in Bartica, the businessman allegedly assaulted a labourer. The victim sustained injuries to his left eye.

The labourer alleged that he was drinking when a ‘fight broke out’ between a friend of his father and another man.

He immediately intervened, but was punched by the businessman.

The victim and his friend later lodged a report at the Bartica Police Station.

Ranks then returned to arrest the businessman, who is also a former employer of the injured man.

But as the ranks approached, the businessman allegedly verbally abused them. One of the ranks recorded the suspect boasting that he could not be arrested.

The ranks left without arresting the businessman. However, they visited the business man’s home the following day and took him into custody.

He was charged and is scheduled to face court.

Commander of Region 7 Linden Lord, said that the injured labourer will also face charges, since the businessman showed that he too sustained injuries.

Lord said as long as he is in control of any district, he will ensure that the law is obeyed and even questioned his ranks as to why the man was not arrested the same night.