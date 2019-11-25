Latest update November 25th, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bank employee dies after crashing into bridge

Nov 25, 2019 Peeping Tom 0

A 31 year-old Republic Bank employee was killed at around 05.00 hrs yesterday, after crashing into a bridge near Felicity Embankment, East Coast Demerara.
Police identified the victim as David Headley of 370 Powis Close, South Ruimveldt Gardens. Headley, who was employed as a Technical Operator at the Republic Bank, was reportedly driving his vehicle, PRR 2531, at a fast rate of speed at the time of the accident.
Headley was driving west along the East Coast Demerara public road when he overtook another car, But he lost control and slammed head-on into a bridge.
The driver that Headley had overtaken tried in vain to free the injured man from his wrecked car. Passersby eventually managed to pull Headley out of his vehicle.
He was pronounced dead on arrival the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Traffic Chief Linden Isles told Kaieteur News police are still trying to ascertain what occurred.
Headley is survived by his wife and four-month –old daughter.

More in this category

Sports

Farfan and Mendes Junior Skill Level Tournament 2019 concludes

Farfan and Mendes Junior Skill Level Tournament 2019 concludes

Nov 25, 2019

The last ball hit by Shomari Wiltshire in the final match of the Farfan and Mendes Junior Skill Level Tournament secured his crown at the Georgetown Club yesterday. Wiltshire faced Samuel...
Read More
C’bean Boxing C/Ships in Trinidad… Team Guyana to start one-week Camp tomorrow

C’bean Boxing C/Ships in Trinidad… Team...

Nov 25, 2019

Intent was again lacking laments Coach Crandon

Intent was again lacking laments Coach Crandon

Nov 25, 2019

Letter to the Sports Editor Attitude of some Windies players leave much to be desired

Letter to the Sports Editor Attitude of some...

Nov 25, 2019

Macorp CEO Escarraga wins in ‘Spa’tacular Fashion on Saturday

Macorp CEO Escarraga wins in ‘Spa’tacular...

Nov 25, 2019

Marcus Keiler wins feature event at Diamond Mineral Water cycle meet

Marcus Keiler wins feature event at Diamond...

Nov 25, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019