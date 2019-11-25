Bank employee dies after crashing into bridge

Latest update November 25th, 2019 12:58 AM
Nov 25, 2019 Peeping Tom 0
A 31 year-old Republic Bank employee was killed at around 05.00 hrs yesterday, after crashing into a bridge near Felicity Embankment, East Coast Demerara.
Police identified the victim as David Headley of 370 Powis Close, South Ruimveldt Gardens. Headley, who was employed as a Technical Operator at the Republic Bank, was reportedly driving his vehicle, PRR 2531, at a fast rate of speed at the time of the accident.
Headley was driving west along the East Coast Demerara public road when he overtook another car, But he lost control and slammed head-on into a bridge.
The driver that Headley had overtaken tried in vain to free the injured man from his wrecked car. Passersby eventually managed to pull Headley out of his vehicle.
He was pronounced dead on arrival the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Traffic Chief Linden Isles told Kaieteur News police are still trying to ascertain what occurred.
Headley is survived by his wife and four-month –old daughter.
