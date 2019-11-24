Who seh once bitten twice shy?

Sometimes people don’t learn. A man get shoot in December. He know who shoot him and he friend. De friend get killed and he survive.

De man never tell de police who shoot him so nobody never get charge. He get shoot again but dis time he never survive. Dem who believe in once bitten twice shy got to think again.

Dem boys want to know if a man get shoot one time if he gon put heself to get shoot again. But then again, as old people does seh, he friend come fuh him yesterday because he get some bullet dat send him to his grave.

Dis is de kind of madness dat going on in Agricola and is young people who killing out one anodda. Dem boys hear dat not all de gang members is people from de village. Is just like wha happen wid Buxton when some bad men run in de village.

From then, anybody who think he bad run to Buxton. It tek six years fuh clean out de place. Nuff villagers dead. Buxton change back but some men who was babies in dem days carrying on like if life don’t have value.

At one time when badness tek over Guyana a man use to seh dat is Jagdeo legacy. But talk fuh rain and talk fuh sun, Jagdeo never teach people violence. He might have teach dem to be crookish. But dem boys seh de bad men today was babies when de madness was happening after de jailbreak.

Rusal come after de jailbreak and dem learn to be crookish. Dem boys seh Rusal learn all de tricks to mek money. It even sell fuel. But it wasn’t like Guyanese who involve in racket. It keep records and dat is how dem boys see de deals.

Dem now want to see if Statia gon demand all he taxes. If a gas station selling fuel, it got to pay taxes. Rusal never pay taxes but it sell fuel. Dat is de corruption in Guyana and fuh sure dat is Jagdeo legacy.

Talk half and see who gon get skin up next.