White Sugar plant for Albion Estate

…GuySuCo to produce 55,000 tons annually

Following a meeting to end the wage freeze battle between the Guyana Agriculture and Sugar Workers Union (GAWU) and the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) GAWU has reported that GuySuCo has plans to construct a white sugar plant at the Albion Sugar Estate.

GAWU in the statement highlighted that a feasibility study was conducted last year and this idea was deemed viable. The plant is expected to be operable at the end of 2021 with GuySuCo aiming to produce some 55,000 tonnes of white sugar per annum.

“The recent decision of COTED to apply the CET on extra-regional refined sugar imports when regional production commences would assure a secured and lucrative market,” the GAWU said.

Further, GuySuCo is also looking to construct a co-generation, which is considered another viable investment. The sugar corporation is also looking to move some aspects of the Enmore packaging plant to the Albion Estate to begin the production of packaged brown and white sugar at the location.

“All the projects, we learnt, would be pursued concurrently and would be activated as they are completed. They are also plans to strengthen cane farming at the location while a section of the former Rose Hall Estate cultivation has been annexed to Albion to maximise production.”

GAWU also reported that GuySuCo has plans to expand cultivation at the Blairmont Estate and to improve the capacity of the packaging plant to that point where only higher-value direct-consumption sugars would be produced. The Union stated a study will also be conducted to determine the viability of co-generation at the location.

Questioned about funding, GuySuCo stated that it is seeking to utilise the proceeds of the $30B bond secured by NICIL-SPU. It also is hopeful to approach to UN’s Green Climate Fund for support regarding the co-generation plants.

The Union pointed out that the success of the plan cannot be delinked from the workers who are very much distressed and troubled bearing in mind a freezing of their rates-of-pay since 2015.

Dr. Harold Davis, GuySuCo’s Chief Executive Officer said he is not unaware of this and he recognised that people need better remuneration for the industry to go anywhere. He expressed the view that something must be done as he pointed out that the industry could not survive without its workers.